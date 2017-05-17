Watch Adam Savage Combine Chewbacca And C-3PO Into One Glorious Costume

Video: World-class Star Wars nerd Adam Savage is a particularly big fan of Chewbacca. But he's also an electronics expert in addition to being an incredibly talented creator and props master, so really, it makes sense that he'd combine a Wookie suit with an animatronic Threepio for the ultimate Empire Strikes Back cosplay.

This is a one-day build from Savage, combining two previous projects into one. That doesn't change the fact that it's really cool, though, and it's a great use of your lunch hour — grab a snack and sit back and enjoy. [YouTube]