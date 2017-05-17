The HTC U11 Is A Phone That You Can Squeeze

Win! 10x Double Passes To See John Wick: Chapter 2

Malcolm Turnbull Likes To Netflix And Chill

Scientists Just 3D Printed Ovaries (And They Worked)

Too Many Australians Are Still Using Windows XP

The classic Windows XP desktop.

And in a week where the world is grappling with the consequences of just how vulnerable computers are is this joyous nugget of news: more Australians are using Windows XP than Windows 8.1, even though support for the former was officially canned years ago.

The results come courtesy of the Netmarket Share analytics service, which releases monthly data on the market share of browsers and operating systems across desktops, laptops and mobiles.

Their latest figures this week for the month of April couldn't come at a better time, when airports, hospitals and computers around the world have been hammered by the latest shit frisbee to circulate online: a massive ransomware attack built off a cyber-weapon stolen from the National Security Agency.

The worm spreads through networks, attaching itself to computers whether users click on bad links or not. The only way to protect yourself was to ensure that your network was updated beforehand, by way of installing patch MS17-010.

Microsoft recommends upgrading to Windows 10 as well, although the patch is available on Vista, Windows 7, 8, 8.1 and other Windows versions. One version not listed, however, is Windows XP - which Netmarket Share data shows is still more popular than Windows 8.1.

Image: Netmarket Share

StatCounter's trackers have some slightly different figures globally, but the overall theme is the same in Australia. Over the last month, Windows XP is still a hair more popular than Windows 8, with almost 10% of users in the region on Windows 8.1 and more than half of users having merged over to Windows 10.

Image: StatCounter

It's worth going over the figures, if only to remind people that computers can be vulnerable whether you click on a dodgy link or not. And if you happen to be using an operating system that isn't supposed to be getting security updates anymore, you should really consider using something else. Like, right now. And if you are one of those people still on Windows XP, grab these emergency updates from the Microsoft catalogue immediately.

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • Almost Guest

    So a user must get a newer OS even though the current one does everything the user wants because the OS maker won't fix flaws in the older OS.

    Every time I'm gone up from 95 to 98 to Vista to 7 to 8 to 10 there is no earth shattering increase in productivity. In fact I had buy new software to replace software that I bought that no longer works and, waste time trying to find where such and such a setting is now set.

    0
    • Almost Guest

      ... and not to mention needing more RAM, CPU etc to get the newer OS to run as well as it did.

      0
    • lunchbox99 @lunchbox99

      You paid for a product 10 years ago - do you think it's reasonable that the manufacturer indefinitely provides updates? That requires money.

      1
    • g-man @g-man

      I guess holden should be doing air bags kits for EH Goldens, because even though times change, danger changes and technology changes, it does everything you want and the should still support it.

      1
  • Zeugma Guest

    And....
    Biggest problem is actually big businesses who contract out to the cheapest IT provider, useless IT managers, and finance directors who don't think it's necessary to buy a hardware firewall gateway to protect thier IT infrastructure.
    I have PCs running Windows 3.1, 95, 98, ME, NT, 2000, XP & 7. Mine all sit behind a hardware firewall, and I've never had any issue. But then I also don't venture onto dodgy websites or fall for malicious click bait.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au competitions feature john-wick john-wick-2

Win! 10x Double Passes To See John Wick: Chapter 2

The sequel to the incredibly awesome, no-holds-barred action-fest John Wick is out in cinemas tomorrow. And we're giving you the chance to win one of 10 double passes to go see it. Want to watch John Wick. Chapter 2 with a mate for free? Here's how.
au battery-storage powerwall solar solar-roof tesla video-feature

Crunching The Numbers On The Tesla Solar Roof

Last week, Tesla announced Australian pre-orders for its solar roof, with installations starting in 2018. The idea is fantastic -- replace your house roof with solar tiles that look good, generate power and are even more durable than existing options. But in the real world, is it worth the price? We crunch the numbers to find out.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles