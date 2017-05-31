This Dating App Matches You With People Who Hate The Same Things

Image: iStock

We all have someone in our lives we've bonded with over a mutual hate. It could be something serious and important — like oppression or bigotry. Or it could just be that thing you can't stand - like fedoras. Or Clippy the Paperclip.

Now, wouldn't it be amazing if there was an app that could help you match with potential dates based on your mutual hatred of cargo shorts? I'm about to make your day.

"Hater is making serious online dating more approachable by replacing cumbersome surveys and bios with a fun, alternative way to express your personality," promises the app's site.

One of the coolest things about Hater, though, is the insights that are coming from the app's use. Some "hates" are pretty much universal: hangovers, for example.

But then:

We segmented Hater men by the 10 per cent most attractive (measured by right swipes) and the 10 per cent least attractive (left swipes), and found the greatest differences in opinion. Essentially we figured out the defining characteristics of attractive and unattractive guys.

So the differences?

Woman hate: Cargo shorts. Using Data. Staying inside on a sunny day.

Men hate: Superfoods. Serial (yes, the podcast). Staying at Airbnbs.

Then there's top hates by Star Signs, for those who hate science:

Image: Supplied

*eternal sigh*

You can download the app for iOS here. Apparently it's available on Android soon.

Happy Hating!

Cheers to Eve Beauregard on Twitter for the tip.