Deals: Pay What You Want To Learn App Development

Deals: Learn To Build Your Own Android Apps

The ACCC Allows 'NBN Tax' To Be Passed On To Customers

Is This NBN 'Fibre To The Toilet' Installation For Real? [Updated]

These Amazing Artworks Were Created Entirely In Microsoft Paint

Image: Patrick Hines

Patrick Hines' graphic novel "Camp Redblood and The Essential Revenge" goes to show that given enough time, you can do pretty much anything with the most rudimentary of tools. Short of cracking open a hex editor and inputting the RGB values yourself, Microsoft's Paint is as basic as it gets to creating art. Somehow, Hines managed to craft an exquisite series of cartoons and publish them via ebook using the lowliest of image editors.

Speaking with The Manual's Bryan Holt, Hines provides the perfect analogy for the painstaking effort required to create art with Microsoft Paint:

“I always thought of the Paint window like the hole Tim Robbins was digging out of his cell in The Shawshank Redemption, with the “minimize” button being the girly poster that hid it,” said Hines.

Hines apparently sharpened his skills starting in 2004 while working nights at a hospital. Microsoft's array of built-in games failed to hold his interest and so, Hines was left with Paint. Turns out the humble application helped him find his artistic "voice":

“On paper I was always trying to be another artist, but in Paint it felt like I’d found my own voice. I kept going back though, trying to learn the other programs because I wasn’t “supposed” to work in Paint, but I always gravitated back to it.”

You can see his work via his DeviantArt page or alternatively, hit up Amazon for his opus, Camp Redblood and The Essential Revenge.

Image: Patrick Hines
Image: Patrick Hines

[Amazon, via The Manual]

WATCH MORE: Entertainment News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bitcoin regrets-ive-had-a-few

I Threw Away $4.8 Million In Bitcoin

Five years ago, I threw away a hard drive. An utterly generic 250GB portable hard drive, already a few years old, with a couple of dings and scratches in its shell and with the beginnings of an audible click that would have eventually killed it. It had a data file containing 1400 Bitcoin on it. No big deal, at the time. Today, those few kilobytes are worth more than four million dollars.
au feature nbn real-or-fake

Is This NBN 'Fibre To The Toilet' Installation For Real? [Updated]

You can't make this s*^& up. Or can you?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles