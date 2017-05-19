Stage one is controlling stuff with your brain (sounds fun, yeah?), stage two is basically Elon Musk's plans for Neuralink. Stage three is where it really starts to get creepy.
The Five Stages Of Machine Telepathy, Explained In Five Minutes
Trending Stories Right Now
After Pornhub, Australian Porn Is Fighting For Survival
The Australian porn scene is struggling. Post-Pornhub, there's simply less demand -- for paid content, for new content. But if history has proven anything, it's that pornography finds a way. We spoke to some of Australia's premier porn performers and producers. They're struggling, they're doing it tough, but they're using technology (and their innate sense of hustle) in a last gasp fight for survival.
If The Last Jedi Really Has The Biggest Reveal In Star Wars History, What Could It Be?
A Japanese ad for Star Wars. The Last Jedi makes a very intriguing claim -- it says the film will include the biggest, most shocking reveal in Star Wars history. The obvious answer is that this will be the discovery of Rey's origin, but we got to thinking... what if it isn't?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink