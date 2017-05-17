The Best Tech Deals From Click Frenzy 2017

The HTC U11 Is A Phone That You Can Squeeze

Australia's answer to the Cyber Monday mega sale kicked off last night. The good news is that you still have the rest of the day to bag yourself an online bargain. Here are the best tech deals so far!

Note: Some of these deals require a discount code at checkout - we have indicated which ones below.

Don't see anything you like? Our friends at Lifehacker have an exhaustive roundup that covers every conceivable category. Click here for the full list!

  • Up to 60% off at The Microsoft Store: Includes Surface tablets, Xbox One consoles, video games, Lumia phones, PCs and peripherals. Click here!
  • 100+ deals on Kogan: Australia's leading online-only retailer has launched its own Click Frenzy portal with up to 60 per cent off across all categories. Many deals also include free shipping. Click here!
  • Dell laptop sale: Save up to 40% off selected laptops. Click here!
  • 15-30% at Dash Cams Australia: Includes free shipping. Click here!
  • Up to 50% off Sony products: Includes Sony Bravia TVs, smartphones, PlayStation consoles and audio products. Click here!
  • Up to 54% off HP products: Includes laptops, tablets, printers and accessories. Click here!
  • Xbox One Games sale: Get up to 60 per cent off at the Microsoft Store. Click here!
  • Half price at Betta Electrical: Save up to 50% off store wide. Click here!
  • Up to 50% off at Dick Smith Online. This is basically the Kogan sale using a different skin. A few product variants though. Click here!
  • 15% off audio, gaming and networking gear at Wireless1: Use the promo code: FRENZY. Click here!
  • BCC Computers Click Frenzy sale: A range of computer goods have been discounted. Click here!
  • Optus mobile deal: Get 10GB data for $35 per month. Click here!
  • Citizen Eco Drive BM8470-11E for $99: That's $200 off the RRP. Click here!
  • Catch Of The Day Frenzy sale: Catch Of The Day has slashed the price on a bunch of products including footwear, cosmetics and groceries. Click here!
  • 40% off your second light at Beacon Lighting: Buy two lights, get 40% off the cheapest one. Available in store and online. Click here!
  • 15% off everything at Groupon: Daily deals site Groupon is offering an extra 15% off sitewide. To get the deal, use the discount code "FRENZY". Click here!

    Comments

    • dknigs @dknigs

      Lumia Phones? I thought they'd all been slashed as EOL already? I can only find the HP on the Microsoft site.

      0
    • skrybe @skrybe

      I was really hoping to see a couple decent tablet deals since my current one is starting to show it's age, but they're pretty meh :(

      0

