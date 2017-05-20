Swedish Prosecutors Drop Rape Investigation Of Julian Assange Based On A Technicality

Gizmodo Movie Night: The 5 Best Movies Ever

The Science Behind Dyson's New Hot+Cold Link Air Purifier

Deals: This Is How You Can Build Smart Home Apps

So Who Won Our John Wick: Chapter 2 Competition?

This week, we gave away 10 double passes to go see John Wick: Chapter 2. Who won?

Our winners are:

inthemix: Name the dog Pax (Roman goddess of peace). John Wick seeks peace but gets unwilling drawn into waging war. Also, movie takes place in Rome.

mibstewart: Vasilisa, named after Vasilisa The Beautiful who was sent to Baba Yaga (John Wick's sobriquet) to fetch light for her family.

thafresh: "plot device"

jonotakespics: "Can I please have free tickets to John Wick 2? Thank you, good boy, who's a good boy!" That's the name I'd give

jekho: Liam. because if you touch him, I will find you and I will kill you.

wadeboyes: Bark Wahlberg, cause who wouldn't want him as a side kick!

Davef: Sally. What better name for riding shotgun in a Mustang?

AndrewO: Sandra Bulldog

dscott85: Mulpa, it’s a Pitminjaru aboriginal dialect for friend! This seems appropriate, considering the dog is in many ways John’s truest and most loyal companion!

Liam Flynn: Snuggles – What would be more epic then John Wick, beaten and bloodied, standing over Iosef at the end, yelling “You killed Snuggles” before executing him!

Winners, you should already have an email in your inboxes telling you what you need to do! If you haven't, please get in touch.

WATCH MORE: Entertainment News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature porn pornhub pornography video-feature

After Pornhub, Australian Porn Is Fighting For Survival

The Australian porn scene is struggling. Post-Pornhub, there's simply less demand -- for paid content, for new content. But if history has proven anything, it's that pornography finds a way. We spoke to some of Australia's premier porn performers and producers. They're struggling, they're doing it tough, but they're using technology (and their innate sense of hustle) in a last gasp fight for survival.
au feature gizmodo-movie-night john-wick movie-night video-feature

Gizmodo Movie Night: The 5 Best Movies Ever

Regular readers will know that John Wick 2 has been one of our most anticipated movies of 2017. And it's finally dropping in Australia this week! To celebrate, here are 5 of our favourite movies of all time.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles