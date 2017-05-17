The HTC U11 Is A Phone That You Can Squeeze

Win! 10x Double Passes To See John Wick: Chapter 2

Malcolm Turnbull Likes To Netflix And Chill

Scientists Just 3D Printed Ovaries (And They Worked)

Scientists Just 3D Printed Ovaries (And They Worked)

Image: iStock

Scientists have successfully 3D printed ovaries that not only boost hormone production and actually ovulate, but also produce healthy offspring.

The discovery is a breakthrough for those with ovarian damage due to childhood cancer treatment, or others suffering from fertility issues.

The researchers, from Northwestern University's school of medicine teamed up with McCormick school of engineering to develop the ovaries. The team removed the mice's existing ovaries, sterilized them, preserved the tissue and preserved the cells that produce hormones. Then they printed the new ovaries, using each mouse's own ovarian follicles as a framework.

Incredibly, the team was able to conclude that the 3D printed ovaries both boosted hormone production, and increased the fertility of the mice - which went on to produce eggs, ovulate, give birth to healthy babies and even nurse them due to the blood vessels that formed. To apply this discovery to humans, the researchers suggest those about to undergo undergoing cancer treatment could freeze their ovaries, allowing new ones to be printed from their own in the future.

Now, this has been done to some extent before. But what makes this research different is the materials used. They need to withstand the trauma of surgery, and be porous enough to work with other organs.

By using gelatin (which makes up most of our soft tissue) in the 3D printing process, the team was able to make ovaries that met this criteria.

The team will next move on to replicating the process in pigs, and says human trails will occur within the next 10 years.

[Biomaterials]

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

    3D print a working large cock and watch the money roll in.

    0
    • grim @grim

      This is just one organ, I imagine 3d printing a whole chicken would be pretty difficult

      2
  • WiseHacker @wisehacker

    How long until they 3D print working eyes?

    Or dare I say it, how long until they can 3D print missing or broken portions of a spinal cord?

    0
  • Almost Guest

    Cool, perhaps soon we can dispense with the need for women to be healthy enough to have babies - we'll just assemble babies in a lab.

    0
  • bonehead @bonehead

    ... and the doomsday clock ticks ever closer to midnight.

    1

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au competitions feature john-wick john-wick-2

Win! 10x Double Passes To See John Wick: Chapter 2

The sequel to the incredibly awesome, no-holds-barred action-fest John Wick is out in cinemas tomorrow. And we're giving you the chance to win one of 10 double passes to go see it. Want to watch John Wick. Chapter 2 with a mate for free? Here's how.
au battery-storage powerwall solar solar-roof tesla video-feature

Crunching The Numbers On The Tesla Solar Roof

Last week, Tesla announced Australian pre-orders for its solar roof, with installations starting in 2018. The idea is fantastic -- replace your house roof with solar tiles that look good, generate power and are even more durable than existing options. But in the real world, is it worth the price? We crunch the numbers to find out.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles