Riese & Mueller Charger GT E-Bike: Australian Review

Image: Gizmodo

If you want an electric bike, the Riese & Muller Charger GT is the creme de la creme.

This review was originally published on April 5 at 11:00AM.

What Is It?

The Riese & Muller Charger GT is a $6200 electric bike. It's the German biking brand's top performance model, and it's built for speed as much as it is for style. The flattened frame sits a little lower than a regular road bike, and inside its A — between your knees as you pedal — you'll find a chunky lithium-ion battery pack. Between your feet, though, is the real magic — a 250W Bosch e-bike electric motor that spins the crank as you pedal, massively amplifying the amount of effort you put in and delivering it through the chain to the 11-speed gearset mounted on the back wheel. As long as you have battery power available, the Charger GT will multiply your pedal force by up to a factor of three — meaning cycling any terrain is possible. Hills? Who cares about hills?

In this particular Gulf colour scheme the Charger GT looks awesome. That pastel blue main frame with a bright orange seat post and black accents for the tyres and seat and battery pack and electric motor? Yes please. It's available in three different frame sizes — 43cm (medium), 49cm (large) and 53cm (extra large) — and I tested out the 49cm variant which was just right for my 5'11" frame. You can buy the Charger GT in a variety of colours, like flat black, but the blue and orange is the best. It's a fact. Even in its middle size, the Charger GT is sizeable. Here it is next to this little folding 700Bike for a slightly hilarious comparison:

Image: Gizmodo

The Riese & Muller Charger GT is an electric bike, obviously, and it's kitted out with ebike parts from Bosch's Performance Line. Like the Corratec X-Vert 650B, the Performance Line motor is a 250W unit that can provide 'pedelec' pedal assistance whenever you're turning that crank, with full-power assistance available up to the Australian Design Regulation-limited speed cap of 25km/h and a little bit extra up to the 10 per cent headroom of around about 27km/h. The battery on the Charger GT is a 500Wh one, capable of up to 140km of electric biking range in its lower-power assistance modes.

Corratec X-Vert 650B Electric Bike: Australian Review

Bicycles are great. They're compact, quiet, and convenient — as long as you have a helmet, you can jump on and go anywhere, and you're only limited by the energy in your legs. That's just about the only limiting factor of bikes — the muscles of the humans riding them. But electric bikes? Now that's another story.

Read more

What's It Good At?

Image: Gizmodo

God damn is this a fun bike to ride. Bosch's Performance Line electric motor and top-spec 500Wh battery pack combine to give you a hell of a lot of pedal assistance, especially in the top Turbo mode of the four assistance levels available. It's entirely possible to just kick off at a set of traffic lights and slam all the way through the 11-speed Shimano gearset as you go, surprising any cars sitting behind you until you hit the Charger GT's 27km/h assistance limiter. Everything is very well put together, too, so there's a sense of quality and a sense that you really can ride the Charger GT full-pelt and to its limits.

Despite its significant size, the Charger GT is a very comfortable ride. That front suspension absorbs bumps very capably, and the oversized fat moto tyres run at a relatively low pressure which gives you plenty of grip in a variety of road conditions. To give you a guide, when I picked the Charger GT up from Eurocycles on Sydney's north shore and rode it home in the middle of an electrical storm — across roads and footpaths and through mud and oil and standing water and rain — and didn't once feel uneasy. It's a heavy, planted piece of machinery and throughout my time riding it I always felt supremely confident.

I've ridden a fair few electric bikes over the past couple of years, built with a variety of components and with a variety of motors, and I can comfortably say that the Bosch Performance Line setup in the Charger GT is the best that I've tried yet. The battery location makes sense — inside the A-frame it's far more stable than above the back wheel, for example. The motor being located at the crank is much better than on the rear wheel, both for stability and for the quality of the electric assist that it gives a rider. And the control centre mounted on the handlebars is ridiculously easy to understand, too. Once you've used it once, it's simple to use again: like riding a bike.

What's It Not Good At?

Like all electric bikes, the Charger GT is pretty bulky for a pushbike. Its battery pack is low-slung and sits towards the front of the A-frame, which helps — a lot — with weight distribution, but at the same time its circa-24kg mass might come as an initial surprise to anyone that's expecting a relatively lightweight mountain bike or road bike. A lot of it is offset by the GT's front suspension and fatbike tyres, as well as the fact that you've got that 6km/h push-button walk-along mode, but if you've got to lift the Charger GT over your shoulder to walk up some steps you'll have a challenge on your hands.

And, of course, if you're going to be riding the bike in its hi-po Turbo mode — where you get a second's burst of acceleration as soon as you so much as tap that pedal — and if you've got hills throughout your ride, you're going to exhaust the 500Wh Bosch battery system a little bit earlier than its maximum rated range might suggest. It's certainly possible to hit that rated range of (up to) 140km if you stick to Eco or Tour electric assistance, but what fun is that? I got a solid 50km on hilly journeys in Turbo mode. Considering you'll get a thousand charge cycles out of the battery, I'd just leave it in full power mode and not spare the horses.

This is an expensive bike. There's no getting around the fact that it's $6200. It's the absolute creme de la creme of ebikes, sure, but you'll have to be prepared and committed to riding it all the time — commuting to work daily at the very least, which is the big appeal of an assisted bike — to justify the cost of what would otherwise be a reliable small city car. You can get novated leases for electric bikes which significantly lessens the impact on your hip pocket, but this isn't a $199 pub bike. You'll have to want it, and take care of it, and always leave it securely locked away when you're not on it.

Should You Buy It?

The $6200 Riese & Muller Charger GT is the blueprint for my perfect electric bike. It's supremely well engineered. Every component has been chosen with the utmost quality in mind, from the Bosch Performance Line motor — originally meant for mountain biking, so commuting is a doddle — to the 500Wh battery, the Shimano gearset and chunky Schwalbe tyres. The battery is easily removable and charges either on the bike or off; the controller is equally easy to take with you for extra piece of mind. Just about the only way it could be better would be if it had an integrated frame lock.

And it looks incredible. That's important to me, and it might be important to you, but I think it's not unreasonable to say that if you're dropping serious coin on a bike then you should expect it to look good. I don't know why you'd get it in anything other than that Gulf colour scheme, but matte black is OK too. I guess. Those fatbike tyres probably aren't strictly necessary, but they lend the Charger GT a sense of presence as well as being stupidly grippy and giving you the traction to ride just about anywhere in any conditions.

I absolutely want to buy the Riese & Muller Charger GT. I really, really want one. But it's a lot of money, and I don't think that I'd get enough use out of it myself. If you're spending $6200 on a bike, I think it'd better be a bike that you use every single day. None of this is a slight against the bike, though — it's a byproduct of the fact that I travel as much as I actually sit down at a desk, and I generally have pretty busy weekends as well. If I could devote the time to using the Charger GT to its fullest, I'd pull the trigger on buying one in a heartbeat.

Comments

  • kikadik @kikadik

    Question without warning and I'm sure there will be a few answers without thought. With 25km/h being the max speed for a bike in Australia for bike riders, can you have a faster speed bike if you have a motorbike licence? Seems only fair to me.

    0
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      I don't believe so, no. ADRs regulate the bikes themselves, not the rider. Electric motorbikes definitely exist, but they're a different category.

      You can de-restrict electric bikes, but then you've just voided the warranty on a $6000 bike.

      2
      • zumoto @zumoto

        Hi Campbell

        I appreciate the Australian Review, with so many ebike articles on Giz/Lifehacker, it is often difficult to see whether the bike in question is available in Australia or not. There was one "Australian Review" recently where the writer actually tested the bike in San Francisco, so wasnt relevant to our market (and our 250w motor restriction)

        I would love it if you or a colleague did an article on top ebikes/electric scooters available/legal to ride in Australia.

        3
      • dknigs @dknigs

        Given I pull above 30kmph on my mountain bike on a flat road, $6000 seems like a lot of money to be restricted like that.

        0
        • eurocyclesaus @eurocyclesaus

          Hi dknigs, on a flat road or downhill if you are pulling over 30km the bike doesn't slow down, it is just the motor that stops assisting but you can still pedal as fast as you like. 25km/h on the uphill however...#purejoy :) in your work suit or your play clothes. Fun fun fun!

          0
  • lunchbox99 @lunchbox99

    Bah, my e-bike is virtually identical (actually better) and cost less than half that. I have a BBS-HD fitted to a Merida Big Seven XT. I got the bicycle virtually brand new on gumtree for $900 ($2100 RRP) from a numpty who didn't realise you could replace the nobbly MTB tyres with commuter tyres. I then fitted the motor myself. So all up about $2500

    The only downside is that mine is not street legal because the BBSHD is 1000W. I ride sensibly and don't speed. I use the extra grunt for ridiculously steep hills on my 15km commute to work.

    EDIT: I should say on this topic of legality. My view is that they should simply enforce speed limits on bicycle paths. It makes no sense that a self-powered cyclist can ride at 40kph through a crowd of pedestrians (which I have witnessed many times at southbank in BNE).

    Last edited 05/04/17 11:59 am
    0
    • damo @damo

      To be fair there ARE speed limits on the paths at Southbank. Actually enforcing those limits might be a bit hard. Would love to have some safe, separated bike paths though.

      0
    • greenlego @greenlego

      You are taking a huge risk.

      The fines are massive and not worth it. It's like $2000 for riding an unlicensed vehicle and another $5000 for riding an uninsured vehicle, plus other on the spot fines.

      If you are ever involved in an accident, that's even a bigger risk.

      0
      • targeting compoita @poita

        Yeah, if you cause an accident that writes off someone's $60K car, or causes them $100K of medical damages, you are in a world of hurt.

        0
        • greenlego @greenlego

          Even without going that far, the (financial) risk is too great.

          I've ridden through BNE Southbank hundreds, if not thousands of times when I commute. You can get blindsided and idiot pedestrians may jump in front of you or clip you. I've even been tackled to the ground once, while riding.

          If there is even a minor injury to someone, even when it is not your fault, and there is an investigation and they find that you were on an illegal vehicle, it won't matter that it wasn't your fault. You will be up for huge damages, and you may lose points on your driver's licence (if you have one) or may even lose your licence altogether.

          There are so many idiot pedestrians (I see at least one every day) and idiot cyclists (like those who ride on the wrong side of the bike path, or ride without lights in the dark), it's too great a risk to take an illegal vehicle.

          0
      • dknigs @dknigs

        Why is it $7000 for an uninsured and unregistered pushbike when it's $1000 for an uninsured and unregisted car?

        0
        • greenlego @greenlego

          I don't know. But according to this, the max fine is $8000 for uninsured vehicle:

          http://www.pottslawyers.com.au/uninsured-vehicles-qld-lawyers.html

          And there are reports of $3000 fine for unregistered vehicles.

          0
          • dknigs @dknigs

            I think it was around $1200 directly from Mr Plod from the last knob I knew who was done driving unregistered, that would be NSW/ACT though not QLD. But I guess if it had to go to court for some reason and you were found to be negligent it could end up at the higher scale.

            Last edited 14/05/17 11:46 pm
            0
    • targeting compoita @poita

      Bah, my e-bike is virtually identical (actually better) and cost less than half that. I have a BBS-HD fitted to a Merida Big Seven XT. I got the bicycle virtually brand new on gumtree for $900 ($2100 RRP) from a numpty who didn't realise you could replace the nobbly MTB tyres with commuter tyres. I then fitted the motor myself. So all up about $2500

      Your second-hand bike, where you provided the build-labour for free is cheaper than the engineered, complete, brand new bike with warranty?

      Now that is surprising!

      1
      • lunchbox99 @lunchbox99

        My"2nd hand bike" is 4 weeks old. There is nothing "engineered" about that bike. All of the components are completely off-the-shelf (including bosch motor and frame). Warranty is worthwhile, but I should point out that I purchased my BBSHD from an Australian retailer so it does actually have warranty. If I bought straight from China, it would have cost far less than $2500.

        $6k is a lot to spend on an eBike, regardless of what it does. But hey, you want to give someone $4k to resell something to you rather than spend 2hrs installing it, then go nuts. I will put my $4k in a big pile and set fire to it if that makes us equal. At least I get heat from the money, lol.

        0
  • ippy @ippy

    Having combined an e-bike kit with a $500 Polygon bike I bought online, I can't see the point to the Charger GT. For $2500AU (bike+kit cost) you could have a 750W mid-drive, 1.1KWh battery with a top speed of more than 50Km/h and a better, full colour display with night-mode. Takes about a day to assemble, and you can move the kit onto another bike if you upgrade in the future.

    If legality is an issue on the road, the top speed and power output can be dropped to a legal 25km/h/250W within seconds by adjusting settings.

    0
    • lunchbox99 @lunchbox99

      Setting the power output in software does not make it legal. The motor cannot be > 250W and must have an EN15194 compliance label. You also cannot have throttle only power.

      Only took me about 2 hrs to build my BBHD mid drive bicycle including cable tying/cleanup, but I worked as a bicycle mechanic while at uni (many years ago). Basically you just remove the existing bottom bracket, slot in the motor and connect the cables/controller. Simple.

      0
    • ebikingnow @ebikingnow

      Yeah, adjusting settings doesn't exactly make it legal.
      As @lunchbox99 said, it requires compliance when coming out of the manufacturer; however there are even some loop holes with that. The electric bike standards and laws are very vague and a mess, but they'll eventually refine once the popularity of e-bikes grow.

      0
  • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

    Why are they limited to 25kph when road racing bicycles with a good rider can get close to 60.

    0
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      The assist is limited to 25km/h. The bike can hit much faster speeds, obviously - I clocked 60km/h going downhill with a stiff breeze behind me on my first ride...

      0
    • lunchbox99 @lunchbox99

      Yeah that's my point. My bicycle is illegal despite me riding it sensibly, whereas some lycra hero recklessly plows through a crowd under leg power and that's OK. Seems stupid to me.

      0
      • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

        I know, it's bullshit. If these e-bikes could do 35 to 40kph on a flat surface then more people would be interested in getting them and hence less cars on the roads

        0
  • motorhead @motorhead

    The Trek Super Commuter+ would be my pick but I'll stick to human powered for now.

    0
  • nutcola @nutcola

    Pfft, that bike is nothing special. Check out the new (street legal) P7 from Stealth Electric Bikes, currently on a kickstarter campaign with $2K off RRP, to get manufacturing going. Full suspension, massive battery and range, creme de la creme+1 ;-)
    Made in Melbourne, world famous & highly regarded manufacturers of the Bomber and Fighter.
    (disclosure: i dont work for stealth or have any links to them at all, i just backed the current kickstarter.)

    0
    • targeting compoita @poita

      Sorry, but the chain drive P7 is woeful, not even vaguely in the same league.

      0
      • nutcola @nutcola

        Not sure if you're trolling..
        chaindrive is woeful..? As opposed to... what? Belt..?
        Prob 99.99% of ebikes have chains?
        P7 is a hub drive, so the chain only adds pedal power.
        Mid drives (as above) are driven by chain, hub drives are driven directly from the hub.

        0
  • aaronm @aaronm

    Chain drive, derailleur, no rear suspension. I'll pass

    0
  • stubi @stubi

    Anaconda have an electric bike at $999 at the moment.
    Anyone tried one?

    0
  • No one Guest

    The control buttons on the left handlebar are the previous bosch model. The new kit integrates the buttons and screen in one module and mounts that on the left bar. See HaiBike germany if you want eBike porn

    0
  • e @e

    Has anyone come across the Geo orbital wheel yet?
    https://www.geoo.com/
    I'm really tempted but before committing to the dramas of international delivery (and the cost), would like some feedback from others. I just need something that will get me 12-15km per day, not fussed on speed.

    0
  • sandpaper @sandpaper

    I prefer the BH e-motion Jumper, it has full suspension, looks better, and battery is integrated in frame, not an ugly black lump attached. It also has bosch crank motor. The BH Jumper can be found much cheaper too, if you settle for last year's model, can be found for less than 4K.

    0

