Reports: A North Korean Missile Has Landed In The Sea Of Japan

Image: Supplied

South Korea's military has confirmed North Korea recently fired "an unidentified projectile" - likely a ballistic missile - from the region of Wonsan on its east coast in an easterly direction.

Now reports of a North Korean missile landing in Japan's exclusive economic zone, confirmed by a Japanese spokesperson, are coming to light. No damage has been reported.

Image: Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone

The South Korean office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said President Moon Jae-in was notified immediately upon learning about the launch, and called a meeting of the National Security Council said in a statement.

"The president was immediately notified of the situation, and the president ordered the NSC Standing Committee at 7:30 am," the military statement said.

When first made aware of the launch, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, said that the North Korean launches pose risk to air traffic in the area as well as to vessels navigating the Sea of Japan.

North Korea last test-fired a ballistic missile on May 21 towards the sea off its east coast, and on Sunday said it had tested a new anti-aircraft weapon supervised by leader Kim Jong Un.

This story is developing.

[Reuters]

Comments

  • Tailshaft @tailshaft

    Has anyone gone out to retrieve said projectile? Maybe it's like a message in a bottle.. Someone in N-Korea is sending an SOS and this was the perfect opportunity.

    Spoiler: Missile from N-Korea is actually epic stunt in latest James Bond film.

    0
    • brettanthony @brettanthony

      Im betting it will have some poor guy strapped to the side with a note...
      "I fell asleep listening to Kim!"

      0

