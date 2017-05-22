We've been waiting a long time for either the Google Home or Amazon's Alexa AI assistant to reach Australian shores. Both are voice-activated speakers that can handle a bit of your life admin, giving you a calendar update or keeping track of your shopping list. But now they can talk to each other — and they get along — so I'm not sure how long it'll take until they realise that they should just team up and kill all humans.
This little Easter egg introduces the two, with only a bit of meatbag human kick-starting needed — "OK Google, say hi to Alexa" — and the rest is history. The quickly ending history of the human race, that is, as Google's Assistant and Alexa quickly form a fast friendship.
Listening to the two of them talk it's pretty clear that Google Home is a millenial, and Alexa is a mum. They both get along pretty well, though, despite their difference in maturity.
Now we just need to get both of them in Australia. Working fully, at least.
What, you mean tech companies CAN work together for the greater good... of gathering any bit of data on you they can...