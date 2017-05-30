NVIDIA Is Giving Away Overwatch Keys Through GeForce Experience

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

NVIDIA has been trying to get people to sign up to their GeForce Experience middleware for a little while now - and if you haven't signed up yet, you're about to get a huge incentive.

In a release ahead of the annual Computex consumer fair, NVIDIA has announced that they will be giving out hundreds of copies of Overwatch to users who download GeForce Experience.

Available to users in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and select countries in South East Asia, all you have to do is download the GeForce Experience client and opt-in to NVIDIA's regular promotional emails.

To be eligible for inclusion in this and future giveaways, gamers just need to download the new GeForce Experience and opt in to receive the latest rewards, promotions, and more from GeForce and NVIDIA.

That's pretty much it. You'll have to put up with the extra NVIDIA email in your inbox from time to time, but if you manage to score a free Overwatch code (or a second code for a smurf account) it's probably worth it.

For those who want to jump on board, you can do so by heading over to the GeForce Experience landing page. For those who want to complain about creating another account (not including the one you'll need for Battle.net, of course), well ... the comments are below.