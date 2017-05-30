Not Satire: The Government Wants To Use Clean Energy Funds For Coal

Energy minister Josh Frydenberg has gone ahead with its coal-fired plans for the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), introducing legislation that would allow the taxpayer-funded CEFC to invest in carbon capture and storage.

Currently the CEFC's mandate specifically excludes investment in carbon capture and storage, a controversial and expensive technology that captures the emissions from fossil-fuel powered stations and captures it underground.

Currently there's no commercially available carbon capture and storage technology available that would be feasible to implement while still providing affordable energy — unless a price on carbon was introduced, which is something the Coalition has expressly ruled out.

The new legislation would allow coal-fired plants including carbon capture technology to be funded under the CEFC. "If you were to build a high-efficiency low-emissions coal-fired power station combined with CCS, that would absolutely be a project that could be funded," Frydenberg clarified, calling carbon capture and storage a "proven technology that should be made to work in Australia."

The Green's Adam Bandt has spoken out against the move, saying "only the Liberals would think that coal counts as a clean energy source." The Minerals Council of Australia was more supportive of the legislation, however. "The Australian coal industry supports the government's sensible policy which recognises the role of our high quality coal in helping to curb emissions," said the MCA's Greg Evans.

Currently 50 per cent of the CEFC's funds are required to go to renewable energy, while the other half can be used for energy efficient and low emission projects. However renewable energy sources are quickly becoming much cheaper than power provided either by existing coal or gas plants or new coal and gas projects. It all begs the question: why does Australia need to invest more in new coal at all?

Comments

  • mavx4 @mavx4

    Whose fault is it that no one supporting renewable energy bribed LNP members?

    0
  • daveb @daveb

    Wait, let me get this right.... The Minerals Council of Australia (an industry association which represents companies that generate Australia's mining output) supports the legislation; complete and utter self interest there!!! (similar to the Australian Bankers' Association coming out saying they don't support the bank levy).

    Can we please have some forward thinking and implement renewable technologies without politics coming into it (and making the ridiculous claims for the need of coal for base load power).

    0
    • djbear @djbear

      Not gonna happen as long as the Fossil fuel industry pours millions into lobbying the LNP and that bell end Frydenberg

      0
    • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

      I'm all for solar and wind generated electricity but we still haven't got a good way of storing that electricity for night use and I think that's why the government is still plodding along with coal fired generators.

      0
      • djbear @djbear

        They are still plodding along with coal fired power because the fossil fuel industry has such a huge influence on both parties. You only need to look at both the LNP and QLD Labor's insistence on funding and building the Adani mine. A mine which banks have refused to fund due to its poor outlook.

        0
  • lee978 @978lee

    Clean Coal is the most expensive form of electricity generation. If we actually built a 'clean' coal power station, by the time it was done, renewables would be another 25% cheaper. This is why none of the Electricity generators want anything to do with it.

    0
  • johngizadamn @johngizadamn

    So the government gives the coal industry millions of dollars in subsidies - and the coal industry gives the political parties thousands in donations. Is that correct?

    0

