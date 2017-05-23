Menulog Is Giving Away $20 Food Vouchers Today

Who feels like a free lunch? Today, Menulog is shouting customers a $20 voucher that will be valid for one week. Here's how to claim your freebie.

To claim your $20 Menulog voucher, you need to head to the company's Facebook page at 12pm on 23 May. The first 500 customers will receive the $20 voucher, which can be used to order any meal on the Menulog website or app. As mentioned, the voucher will be redeemable for one week.

Apparently, the deal is to promote a new TV advertising campaign starring professional eccentric Jeff Goldblum, who provided the following statements to Lifehacker:

"Food, glorious food! Australian vittles are tippity top!"

"The Menulog credo fits me like a flesh tuxedo!"

"Less think - more eat, eat first - then talk. How's that for phraseology conjugation?!"

"Menulog? - I call it Iloveyoulog!"

"The crackerjack home delivery service (of which Menulog is an exemplar) is one of the cosmic ecstasies!"

"Menulog gets 10 Goldblums out of a possible 10 Goldblums!”

Er, thanks, Jeff.

[Via Menulog]