This Dating App Matches You With People Who Hate The Same Things

AMD Is Getting Ryzen Into Mainstream PCs, And Intel Should Be Worried

Meet Kogan's New $200 Smartphone

Intel's New Core i9 Is An 18-Core Behemoth With A Price Tag To Match

Meet Kogan's New $200 Smartphone

Image: Supplied

"People tend to think that you need to spend a fortune to get a smartphone. The Kogan Agora 8 will make you think differently," promises Sergiy Bobrovnychyy, Kogan's Product Manager.

Here's what the new sub $200 phone actually offers, and when you can get one.

So it's got a 2.5D Dragontrail Glass display, 5-inch HD 1280x720 screen that Kogan promises is "thin, light, tough and scratch-resistant". The Agora 8 is 4G compatible with dual SIM slots (one is 2G only, but still good for travelling), ships with Android 7 (Nougat) operating system, 2GB of RAM and a Quad-Core processor.

There's a fingerprint sensor, too. Here's the full list of specs and features:

  • Android 7.0 Nougat
  • 5-inch 2.5D Curved Dragontrail Glass screen
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 2400mAh battery
  • Quad-Core 1.3GHz processor
  • 13MP rear camera with autofocus
  • 5MP front facing camera
  • Expandable storage up to 128GB (using the second SIM slot)
  • 4G LTE connectivity
  • Dual SIM (2G+4G, SIM 2 is 2G only)

You can pick one up now on pre-sale for $199, with shipping starting 9 June.

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • phillo @phillo

    Reasonable specs for $200 phone.

    However: " SIM 2 is 2G only". Well... isnt that a waste of time then? Telstra's 2G network is already gone. Optus' is either gone or will be fully shutdown anyday and Vodafone's is done by the end of September.

    So... unless you want the dual sim for travelling, this particular option is just useless in Australia.

    2
  • Unasked Guest

    It's using a MediaTek MT6737 chipset. Fairly low performance. Phone may feel slow. Careful.

    1
  • ozsmeg @ozsmeg

    Or the Samsung Galaxy J3, with much better specs and $250, and a brand name that's not crap.You choose?

    0
  • myreply @myreply

    What's the reason for all of these new android phones have a blank circle on the back? Pixel, the essential phone, and now this all have it...

    0
    • soldant @soldant

      Finnerprint sensor?

      0
      • jammin @jammin

        Yes I think so. On LG V20 it's combined fingerprint sensor/power button in this position - really makes a lot of sense IMHO.

        0
  • alwaystooupbeat @alwaystooupbeat

    I have the previous one. It's better to get a Xiaomi phone, spend 50 bucks more.

    The Xiaomi Redmi Pro comes to mind:

    Full HD AMOLED screen (1080p)
    Decacore 2.5ghz Helios chip
    3gb ram
    2x 13mp cameras on back
    Finger print scanner
    Metal build
    4000mAh battery.

    Not worth it.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bosch bosch-ebikes feature gadget-and-smart-home-reviews-2 reviews-2

Riese & Mueller Charger GT E-Bike: Australian Review

If you want an electric bike, the Riese & Muller Charger GT is the creme de la creme.
au australian-scientists climate climate-change donald-trump environment

What Australian Scientists Say About Trump's Looming Paris Climate Deal Decision

We could soon know if the United States of America is pulling out of the Paris climate deal - with The White House announcing it is close to a decision on the global agreement, and Donald Trump tweeting on the weekend his intention to make a final call this week. Now climate experts at The Australian National University have weighed in on what the potential global fallout would be if Trump does pull the pin.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles