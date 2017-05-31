Meet Kogan's New $200 Smartphone

"People tend to think that you need to spend a fortune to get a smartphone. The Kogan Agora 8 will make you think differently," promises Sergiy Bobrovnychyy, Kogan's Product Manager.
Here's what the new sub $200 phone actually offers, and when you can get one.
So it's got a 2.5D Dragontrail Glass display, 5-inch HD 1280x720 screen that Kogan promises is "thin, light, tough and scratch-resistant". The Agora 8 is 4G compatible with dual SIM slots (one is 2G only, but still good for travelling), ships with Android 7 (Nougat) operating system, 2GB of RAM and a Quad-Core processor.
There's a fingerprint sensor, too. Here's the full list of specs and features:
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- 5-inch 2.5D Curved Dragontrail Glass screen
- Fingerprint sensor
- 2400mAh battery
- Quad-Core 1.3GHz processor
- 13MP rear camera with autofocus
- 5MP front facing camera
- Expandable storage up to 128GB (using the second SIM slot)
- 4G LTE connectivity
- Dual SIM (2G+4G, SIM 2 is 2G only)
You can pick one up now on pre-sale for $199, with shipping starting 9 June.
Reasonable specs for $200 phone.
However: " SIM 2 is 2G only". Well... isnt that a waste of time then? Telstra's 2G network is already gone. Optus' is either gone or will be fully shutdown anyday and Vodafone's is done by the end of September.
So... unless you want the dual sim for travelling, this particular option is just useless in Australia.