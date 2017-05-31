Meet Kogan's New $200 Smartphone

Image: Supplied

"People tend to think that you need to spend a fortune to get a smartphone. The Kogan Agora 8 will make you think differently," promises Sergiy Bobrovnychyy, Kogan's Product Manager.

Here's what the new sub $200 phone actually offers, and when you can get one.

So it's got a 2.5D Dragontrail Glass display, 5-inch HD 1280x720 screen that Kogan promises is "thin, light, tough and scratch-resistant". The Agora 8 is 4G compatible with dual SIM slots (one is 2G only, but still good for travelling), ships with Android 7 (Nougat) operating system, 2GB of RAM and a Quad-Core processor.

There's a fingerprint sensor, too. Here's the full list of specs and features:

Android 7.0 Nougat

5-inch 2.5D Curved Dragontrail Glass screen

Fingerprint sensor

2400mAh battery

Quad-Core 1.3GHz processor

13MP rear camera with autofocus

5MP front facing camera

Expandable storage up to 128GB (using the second SIM slot)

4G LTE connectivity

Dual SIM (2G+4G, SIM 2 is 2G only)

You can pick one up now on pre-sale for $199, with shipping starting 9 June.

