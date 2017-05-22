Australia Looks Especially Beautiful From The Air In These Award-Winning Drone Photos

The Three Best USB Power Banks You Can Buy

Deals: Stop People From Seeing All The Dodgy Stuff You Search Online

Freeview Works On Chromecast Now

Just What Your Car Has Been Missing All This Time: Radio

Image: iStock

RadioApp is now available on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which means you can finally listen to the radio in your car!

Wait.

So yes, you've kind of always been able to listen to the radio in your car (in my lifetime, at least) but what this app will let you do is stream more than 250 Australian radio stations at any time, through the car's infotainment system - even if you're not in range of your favourite station. You can also view a list of nearby radio stations based on their location for when you are travelling and need local updates.

All you need to do to get started is install RadioApp on your smartphone, then connect it to a compatible car system. Its compatible with commercial, ABC, SBS and DAB+ digital radio stations across the country.

The app has been downloaded 140,000 times since it was launched by the industry in November.

WATCH MORE: Car News

Comments

  • dash22 @dash22

    I presume that sentence is supposed to say 'even if you're not in range of the[signal].

    If so, I suspect that if you can't receive radio transmissions, it's unlikely you will have 3G/4G coverage.

    It will help with am bands when you drive next to tram or train lines though.

    1
    • pained sigh Guest

      You don't drive long distance much do you? It's really easy to out of range of a particular station's transmitter without leaving mobile coverage.

      0
      • g-man @g-man

        Typically commercial radio transmitters are 1 to 2 hundred km.
        But you can use a phenomenon known as tropospheric ducting. Essentially the waves bounce off cool air layers in the atmosphere increasing transmission distance, sometimes thousands of km. Am and shortwave were well know for doing it and fm can as well especially if both transmission and receiving areas are coastal.

        0
    • phatbeat @phatbeat

      I read that with the idea that i'm currently in Sydney but if I want to listen to my favorite radio show from Perth I can still hear it. The "not in range" refers purely to the idea you are outside of the broadcast zone for a particular local station.

      1

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature porn pornhub pornography video-feature

After Pornhub, Australian Porn Is Fighting For Survival

The Australian porn scene is struggling. Post-Pornhub, there's simply less demand -- for paid content, for new content. But if history has proven anything, it's that pornography finds a way. We spoke to some of Australia's premier porn performers and producers. They're struggling, they're doing it tough, but they're using technology (and their innate sense of hustle) in a last gasp fight for survival.
au feature power-packs usb-battery-packs usb-charging usb-power-packs

The Three Best USB Power Banks You Can Buy

You use your phone a lot. It runs out of battery. You cry. Solve that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles