Just What Your Car Has Been Missing All This Time: Radio

RadioApp is now available on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which means you can finally listen to the radio in your car!
Wait.
So yes, you've kind of always been able to listen to the radio in your car (in my lifetime, at least) but what this app will let you do is stream more than 250 Australian radio stations at any time, through the car's infotainment system - even if you're not in range of your favourite station. You can also view a list of nearby radio stations based on their location for when you are travelling and need local updates.
All you need to do to get started is install RadioApp on your smartphone, then connect it to a compatible car system. Its compatible with commercial, ABC, SBS and DAB+ digital radio stations across the country.
The app has been downloaded 140,000 times since it was launched by the industry in November.
I presume that sentence is supposed to say 'even if you're not in range of the[signal].
If so, I suspect that if you can't receive radio transmissions, it's unlikely you will have 3G/4G coverage.
It will help with am bands when you drive next to tram or train lines though.
You don't drive long distance much do you? It's really easy to out of range of a particular station's transmitter without leaving mobile coverage.
Typically commercial radio transmitters are 1 to 2 hundred km.
But you can use a phenomenon known as tropospheric ducting. Essentially the waves bounce off cool air layers in the atmosphere increasing transmission distance, sometimes thousands of km. Am and shortwave were well know for doing it and fm can as well especially if both transmission and receiving areas are coastal.
I read that with the idea that i'm currently in Sydney but if I want to listen to my favorite radio show from Perth I can still hear it. The "not in range" refers purely to the idea you are outside of the broadcast zone for a particular local station.
Fair point.