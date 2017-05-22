Just What Your Car Has Been Missing All This Time: Radio

Image: iStock

RadioApp is now available on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which means you can finally listen to the radio in your car!

Wait.

So yes, you've kind of always been able to listen to the radio in your car (in my lifetime, at least) but what this app will let you do is stream more than 250 Australian radio stations at any time, through the car's infotainment system - even if you're not in range of your favourite station. You can also view a list of nearby radio stations based on their location for when you are travelling and need local updates.

All you need to do to get started is install RadioApp on your smartphone, then connect it to a compatible car system. Its compatible with commercial, ABC, SBS and DAB+ digital radio stations across the country.

The app has been downloaded 140,000 times since it was launched by the industry in November.