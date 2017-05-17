Jeff Goldblum Was Almost The Voice Of Siri

Image: Supplied

We could have had the sweet, sweet voice of Mr Goldblum in our iPhones, people.

"Steve Jobs called me up a few decades ago to be the voice of Apple" Goldblum said in a recent interview during his recent visit to Australia. "That was early on, and I did not know it was Steve Jobs."

He did go on to do some ads for Apple, though. Not that it is any consolation.

Goldblum was in town to shoot a bunch of commercials for Menulog, by the way - in case you were wondering why he was hanging out serving sausage sandwhiches and the like.

But seriously, we could have had Goldblum telling us when our timer is up, or where to hide body? Let's take a moment to mourn what could have been.