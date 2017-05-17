Jeff Goldblum Was Almost The Voice Of Siri

The HTC U11 Is A Phone That You Can Squeeze

Image: Supplied

We could have had the sweet, sweet voice of Mr Goldblum in our iPhones, people.

"Steve Jobs called me up a few decades ago to be the voice of Apple" Goldblum said in a recent interview during his recent visit to Australia. "That was early on, and I did not know it was Steve Jobs."

He did go on to do some ads for Apple, though. Not that it is any consolation.

Goldblum was in town to shoot a bunch of commercials for Menulog, by the way - in case you were wondering why he was hanging out serving sausage sandwhiches and the like.

But seriously, we could have had Goldblum telling us when our timer is up, or where to hide body? Let's take a moment to mourn what could have been.

Comments

  Gregman

    In what way does he say he was going to be the voice of Siri? It sounds like he was proposed to do Voice Over for those ads which were made a few decades ago and didn't know who Steve Jobs was. Siri is only a few years old Talk about a misleading title.

    0

