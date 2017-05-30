Oh Look, It's A Drone-Riding Ball Delivery Person

Yep, you're seeing that right. It's a person on a drone delivering a ball during a Portuguese Cup final football match. Or the Green Goblin in disguise, either way - this is awesome.
Fantasy is real life now and I can't tell what's going on anymore.
(Look, I know you can argue this might not technically be considered a drone because it is manned. But let me have this one, yeah? It's just too cool.)
Pretty gutsy.
Would it be safer to be hanging underneath the thing instead of standing on top of it so that toppling over becomes much less of a possibility?
But then how would your balance help you steer?
Safer? Yes. Cooler? No.
Yep^ this exactly - was a stunt!Last edited 30/05/17 1:40 pm