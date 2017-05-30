Oh Look, It's A Drone-Riding Ball Delivery Person

New Asus Laptops Are The Thinnest, Lightest, And Most Powerful Ever

Yep, you're seeing that right. It's a person on a drone delivering a ball during a Portuguese Cup final football match. Or the Green Goblin in disguise, either way - this is awesome.

Fantasy is real life now and I can't tell what's going on anymore.

(Look, I know you can argue this might not technically be considered a drone because it is manned. But let me have this one, yeah? It's just too cool.)

  • Almost Guest

    Pretty gutsy.

    Would it be safer to be hanging underneath the thing instead of standing on top of it so that toppling over becomes much less of a possibility?

    0
    • mraedge @mraedge

      But then how would your balance help you steer?

      0

