Is This NBN 'Fibre To The Toilet' Installation For Real?

You can't make this s*^& up. Or can you?

First posted in the aptly named "Crappy NBN" Facebook group, this image is apparently of an NBN router installation right there next to the toilet.

Group moderator Mal Bruce insists it is a "It's a 100% legit install". We have reached out to Mal for further comment and information.

NBN responded to the image of the apparent install on twitter, calling it "interesting".

@camulust That's an uh, interesting installation, Camryn 😅. If this is your bathroom, please DM us with an address and contact number. ^Sonia https://t.co/jp7CKF6S7U — nbn™ Australia (@NBN_Australia) May 25, 2017

After speaking with Camryn, we can confirm that this was not their installation, and they gained the image from the "Crappy NBN" Facebook group.

A representative for NBN has told us "I have no idea whether it's even an NBN installation but I'm asking questions."

So hopefully we have some answers soon.

In the meantime, do you have any "interesting" NBN installation stories of your own? Feel free to share in the comments.

This story is developing.