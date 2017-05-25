Is This NBN 'Fibre To The Toilet' Installation For Real?

How To Start Using Cloud Computing To Give Your Business A Competitive Edge

All The Hints Of The War To Come In Game Of Thrones' New Trailer

Fidget Spinners Are Trending On PornHub

Is This NBN 'Fibre To The Toilet' Installation For Real?

Image: Mal Bruce/Facebook

You can't make this s*^& up. Or can you?

First posted in the aptly named "Crappy NBN" Facebook group, this image is apparently of an NBN router installation right there next to the toilet.

Image: Mal Bruce/Facebook

Group moderator Mal Bruce insists it is a "It's a 100% legit install". We have reached out to Mal for further comment and information.

NBN responded to the image of the apparent install on twitter, calling it "interesting".

After speaking with Camryn, we can confirm that this was not their installation, and they gained the image from the "Crappy NBN" Facebook group.

A representative for NBN has told us "I have no idea whether it's even an NBN installation but I'm asking questions."

So hopefully we have some answers soon.

In the meantime, do you have any "interesting" NBN installation stories of your own? Feel free to share in the comments.

This story is developing.

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • Cameron @moonhead

    If it's a photoshop, they put a lot of effort into the details.

    I suspect it's a commercial installation of something, done by a cheap ass sparkie.

    1
  • thats_mr_n00b @thats_mr_n00b

    real or fake im more concerned that this person has 2 toilet brushes and both are just lying around, FRICKING GROSS

    0
    • grunt @grunt

      I like that the most convenient place for one of em was on top of the NTD...

      1
    • Virus @virus__

      To be fair the one on top of the fibre box is a dish scrubbing brush lol.

      0
  • Chris Jager @chrisjager
    MOD

    That's one way to get extra fibre in your diet.

    I'll get my coat.

    11
    • mattyman @mattyman

      I came here to say that.

      At least the WiFi connection will be good in the place where everyone catches up on Facebook.

      2
  • revlup1966 @revlup1966

    Data dump?, downloads ok, uploads not ok!
    Fibre in pipe liner was on the new inventor on ABC, year ago.

    0
  • WiseHacker @wisehacker

    It's hard to see but it does look fake.

    Where's the fibre itself? All up I can only see the power and ethernet connected to the box; not the fibre and the red lights strongly indicate no fibre connection.

    It honestly looks as though someone just stuck it there with tape and just plugged the other cables in.

    0
  • anthonyp69 @anthonyp69

    I don't see any problem here, at least they have FTTP!

    0
  • tonyintsv @tonyintsv

    Nothing would surprise me. I've seen instances where a new power point has been wired by the installer, and they've wired it to the exhaust fan for the toilet, which was the other side of the wall, so that if they turned the exhaust fan off, they lost their connection.

    0
  • damo @damo

    Still faster than my Telstra cable I bet

    0
  • nafoon @nafoon

    Not sure if this the one (been a while since I saw the photo), but there is an install in Hobart that has a similar location if this isn't the actual one. Was shown it by someone reasonable well up in Tel$tra locally. Local techs have named it Fiber To The Commode

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

air-safety dji drones faa safety

DJI Will Cripple Your Drone If You Don't Register It On The Company's Website

DJI just made a weird but ultimately sensible announcement. The next firmware updates for all of its drone models will require users to log into the website for a "new application activation process". If you don't, DJI will turn your drone into a lame hunk of plastic that barely flies.
microsoft microsoft-surface-pro new-surface-pro surface-pro

Meet The Beautiful New Microsoft Surface Pro

Image. Screenshot Microsoft held a big Surface event in Shanghai overnight. While the event was basically impossible to watch in America, with a broken liveblog and zero English livestreams, savvy viewers (and those fluent in Chinese) might have caught the big news. There's a new Surface Pro. It's been more than sixteen months since Microsoft's landmark tablet-laptop hybrid saw an update. In the intervening time, Microsoft has seen a lot of competitors attempt to encroach on the 2-1 device space While some of those clones have been aesthetically delightful, few have approached the slick combination of design and quality the Surface Pro delivers. So a refresh is welcomed, and this year's refresh could fix some of the tablet laptop's biggest problems, even if the name is stupid.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles