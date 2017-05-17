Instagram Is Snapchat Now

Image: Instagram

First it was "stories", now filters - there's very little about Snapchat that isn't a part of Instagram now.

"From math equations swirling around your head to furry koala ears that move and twitch, you can transform into a variety of characters that make you smile or laugh," Instagram says in its latest blog post.

Sound familiar?

Image: Instagram

Image: Snapchat

You'll need to upgrade to the latest update, then to get snap-er-filtering:

tap in the top left of the screen or swipe right from anywhere in your feed

tap then select a filter at the bottom of the screen

tap to take a photo or tap and hold to take a video

When using the front or back-facing camera, the filter you choose will automatically appear on the closest person's face. Face filters also work while using Boomerang, as well as the new Hands-Free and Rewind camera formats - and some filters work with two faces at once.

BRB, closing my Snapchat forever.