Instagram Is Snapchat Now

Image: Instagram

First it was "stories", now filters - there's very little about Snapchat that isn't a part of Instagram now.

"From math equations swirling around your head to furry koala ears that move and twitch, you can transform into a variety of characters that make you smile or laugh," Instagram says in its latest blog post.

Sound familiar?

Image: Instagram
Image: Snapchat


You'll need to upgrade to the latest update, then to get snap-er-filtering:

  • tap in the top left of the screen or swipe right from anywhere in your feed
  • tap then select a filter at the bottom of the screen
  • tap to take a photo or tap and hold to take a video

When using the front or back-facing camera, the filter you choose will automatically appear on the closest person's face. Face filters also work while using Boomerang, as well as the new Hands-Free and Rewind camera formats - and some filters work with two faces at once.

BRB, closing my Snapchat forever.

Comments

  • dknigs @dknigs

    God I hate facebook. Couldn't beat snapchat, so bought instagram, thoroughly ruined it, and attacked snapchat from another angle.

    I miss chronological feed instagram. I want to see what's happening in the order it happened and snapchat is now the only place I can do that, with the extra bonus it's just my friends.

    Last edited 17/05/17 10:41 am
    0

