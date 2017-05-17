Huawei Will Replace Your Cracked Phone Screen For Free

Image: Huawei

Good news, clumsy types! For the first three months of the life of your phone, Huawei will replace your P10, P10 Plus or Mate 9 screen if you smash it.

Screen replacement is now a a standard offering across all Huawei Australia's "premium" smartphone devices.

Huawei wants to assure you the new phones should still be pretty tough - they do have Gorilla Glass, after all - but hey, things happen.

The screen promise program works slightly differently depending on which retailer you purchased your device from. Vodafone customers should go into their local store or call customer care on 1300 650 410. All other customers (including Optus, JB Hi-fi and Harvey Norman) can use the Screen Promise Portal to make their claim.

Huawei says they will collect your phone and repair or replace the screen - or the whole device if necessary - within three to five working days.

But be warned, the guarantee doesn't cover:

Damage suffered as a result of "liquid ingress"

If another part of the phone (other than the screen) is damaged "beyond economical repair"

If the damage is suffered as a result of use of the phone other than for its "ordinary and generally accepted purpose" or is deliberately damaged