How Upskilling Can Lead To A More Successful And Satisfying Career

Image: iStock

It can be tricky to move into your dream industry once you've already built your adult life. Maybe you already have an established career. Perhaps you have kids. You might even be stuck in a job you hate, but need it to pay the bills.

But it's not impossible to make a change. You do have options. Course or education providers like Upskilled offer Australians online study options so you can upgrade your career, or perhaps find a new one. All from the comfort of your home. Here's what you need to know.

The annual Upskilled Career Survey reveals that Australians are generally a happy bunch. Out of the 3,500 who participated, an encouraging 81 per cent of respondents like their job, and 29 per cent love their job. Self-employed Australians are the happiest group of all, with 92 per cent enjoying their work. The number one reason cited for workplace happiness was having a likeable workplace.

However, despite being satisfied, 70 per cent of respondents have still considered further study. The main reason cited (58 per cent) was to advance their career. Upskilling is a great way to improve your career outlook.

Upskilling With A Flexible Schedule

Most Australian universities offer courses and degrees online. But you'll need to stick to the deadlines and semester schedules as dictated by the institution. Reality is that isn't always manageable. Especially if you work full time or juggle family commitments.

This is what makes Upskilled unique. Not only can you do all of the work online — but do so to a flexible work schedule. You go at the pace that fits into your lifestyle.

You get all the credibility: Upskilled is a Registered Training Organisation (RTO) by the Australian Government Department of Education and Training.

And structure: Assessments and units are planned to help you progress and communication channels are kept open to ensure you remain active. Your commitments can always come first so you can achieve work life balance.

Effective and efficient vocational qualifications to working professionals at certificate and diploma level.

Variety

There are over 80 nationally-recognised courses and qualifications across a broad range of industries to choose from. Everything from IT to Tourism. And if you were interested in starting a side hustle, or becoming your own boss in the future, there are business courses to help you with that too.

If you're looking for a smaller commitment, or perhaps something to help upgrade your current role — it's worth checking out the Upskilled short course catalogue. Project Management and networking training are particularly relevant to most office roles.

In fact, Upskilled can even offer course options for businesses who want to invest back into their teams through vocational training.

The Diploma of Project Management addresses the chief vocational competencies commonly demanded by this dynamic discipline.

Personalised Support

One thing that can deter people from correspondence courses is the lack of regular face time. It can be tough enough to go back to study, or even try it for the first time, without support. You don't have to worry about that with Upskilled.

Each student receives a dedicated trainer who they can stay in regular contact with. Upskilled also has Student Support Services if you need any further assistance.

Modern Learning

Upskilled also recognises that people learn in different ways and places importance on flexible delivery and assessment methods.

Assignments can be adjusted to be written or spoken. Extensions can be discussed. It will be tailored to your needs — because educational innovation is important.

Australian Government Subsidies

Affordability can be a major barrier when it comes to furthering your education — especially if you're supporting a family. But you don't have to do it alone.

The government provides incentives and funding schemes to eligible Upskilled students at both state and federal levels.

It's worth taking the time to browse these programs and see how they can potentially benefit you.

If you're looking to invest in your future, visit Upskilled.edu.au for more information.