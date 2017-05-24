Microsoft Surface Studio: Australian Review

How Do We Know The Universe Is Accelerating?

We know that the universe is expanding from our research into red shifts of distant galaxies. Acceleration, though? That's a little tougher to measure.

MinutePhysics explains it all.

