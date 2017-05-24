How Do We Know The Universe Is Accelerating?

We know that the universe is expanding from our research into red shifts of distant galaxies. Acceleration, though? That's a little tougher to measure.
MinutePhysics explains it all.
We know that the universe is expanding from our research into red shifts of distant galaxies. Acceleration, though? That's a little tougher to measure.
MinutePhysics explains it all.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink