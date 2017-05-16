The HTC U11 Is A Phone That You Can Squeeze

Win! 10x Double Passes To See John Wick: Chapter 2

Malcolm Turnbull Likes To Netflix And Chill

Scientists Just 3D Printed Ovaries (And They Worked)

Harvey Norman Has New Rules For Selling Extended Warranties

Image: iStock

Are extended warranties really all that necessary, considering the protections Australian Consumer Law offers?

The selling practices of the extended warranty industry were recently made subject of a review which has resulted in a set guidelines of aiming to "provide greater transparency" into what consumers are being told by retailers. Two companies in particular (one of which is part of the Harvey Norman group) have been instructed to follow a new set of guidelines.

"The ACCC has been concerned with the conduct of some retailers overstating the benefits of buying an extended warranty, when consumers have the free protection of consumer guarantees under the Australian Consumer Law (ACL)," ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court said.

The two companies in particular who will be subject to the new guidelines are Domestic & General Services and Yoogalu, a wholly owned subsidiary of Harvey Norman. Domestic & General Services provides administrative, claims management and other services to retailers who sell extended warranties to consumers for electronics, domestic appliances and white goods. Yoogalu was involved in planning, designing and creating the extended warranty program sold at Harvey Norman, Domayne and Joyce Mayne.

Yoogalu and Domestic & General will now need to:

  • engage with retailers to revise extended warranty brochures to include additional information to assist consumers in comparing the features of the extended warranty being sold with the existing remedies available under the ACL
  • provide ACL compliance training to those retailers
  • develop and implement a program for monitoring retailers' extended warranty selling practices, including by mystery shopping, and if necessary take action to improve those practices

Domestic & General Services and Yoogalu cooperated with the ACCC by voluntarily offering these undertakings which follow similar measures recently agreed to with ferllow extended warranty provider Lumley and Virginia Surety.

As a result of these four undertakings, all major Australian retailers who offer extended warranties to consumers of electronics, domestic appliances and white goods will receive compliance training and have their selling practices monitored. Regular reports to the ACCC in relation to the implementation of these obligations will also be required.

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • over30yearsofsharing @over30yearsofsharing

    Get your phone out, press record, then ask them what an extended warranty gives you that isn't already covered by the manufacturer warranty, and by the ACCC.

    whatever they tell you is legally binding, to an extent.

    0
    • skippywillsaveus @skippywillsaveus

      Generally you'll find a lot of extended warranties sold by stores cover about the same as the manufacturer. Some will cover extra's like batteries or maybe depending on value of the purchased product replace the item with a new model if it become faulty during the extended warranty period.

      What I would love to see following one of these articles is the steps required by a consumer in perusing a Statutory warranty claim when the retailer refuses to help you. Do you contact the ACCC, your states Dept of Fair Trading, Small Claims Tribunal and associated costs with that.

      3
  • g-man @g-man

    I recently bought an eReader from jb and got asked if I wanted an extended warranty. I said no and then the staff member continued with the sale. No pressure tactics or any other crap. I was pleasantly surprised.

    1
    • pformagg @pformagg

      Always had good service from JB, no complaints.

      0
    • JimSlim Guest

      JB's extended warranty covers beyond the ACL (which is how it should be). For example a laptop should last at least 3 years. The extended warranty is usually two years, so the full warranty including ACL rights is 5 years. And most of the time the warranty is a replacement where the ACL rights cover only a repair in most cases.

      0
      • skippywillsaveus @skippywillsaveus

        The warranty period would only be 3 years (1 Year manufacturer + 2 Years Ext War),
        ACL is not a guaranteed period it depends on the cost of the equipment, a $500 laptop wouldn't be expected to last as long as a $3000 unit.

        0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au competitions feature john-wick john-wick-2

Win! 10x Double Passes To See John Wick: Chapter 2

The sequel to the incredibly awesome, no-holds-barred action-fest John Wick is out in cinemas tomorrow. And we're giving you the chance to win one of 10 double passes to go see it. Want to watch John Wick. Chapter 2 with a mate for free? Here's how.
au battery-storage powerwall solar solar-roof tesla video-feature

Crunching The Numbers On The Tesla Solar Roof

Last week, Tesla announced Australian pre-orders for its solar roof, with installations starting in 2018. The idea is fantastic -- replace your house roof with solar tiles that look good, generate power and are even more durable than existing options. But in the real world, is it worth the price? We crunch the numbers to find out.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles