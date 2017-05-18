Google Assistant Will Kill Us All

Any Half-Decent Hacker Could Break Into Mar-a-Lago, We Tested It

If you're afraid of artificial intelligence and remain convinced that robots will kill us all.

Do yourself a favour and don't watch this video.

Okay, you've clicked through. What a brave soul.

Now watch the below video.

I just want to clarify a few things. There appears to be no editing here. This is a cut-and-dry edit. The latest Blade Runner trailer mixed with a Google Assistant trailer. Nothing fancy here. No cuts, nothing.

This is just what the Google Assistant is. This is what is does.

It will kill us all.

  • dsgfh @dsgfh

    Pretty clear there was no extra editing involved. The complete lack of synchronisation past the first few seconds covered that off. Would be more scary if you overlaid the spongebob squarepants theme.

