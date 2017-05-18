Google Assistant Will Kill Us All

If you're afraid of artificial intelligence and remain convinced that robots will kill us all.

Do yourself a favour and don't watch this video.

Okay, you've clicked through. What a brave soul.

Now watch the below video.

I just laid the audio from the Blade Runner 2049 trailer to the new Google Assistant ad. I'm scared. Literally no extra editing involved 😳 pic.twitter.com/5lwUWqxFml — Spencer Chen (@spencerchen) May 18, 2017

I just want to clarify a few things. There appears to be no editing here. This is a cut-and-dry edit. The latest Blade Runner trailer mixed with a Google Assistant trailer. Nothing fancy here. No cuts, nothing.

This is just what the Google Assistant is. This is what is does.

It will kill us all.