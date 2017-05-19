Gizmodo Movie Night: The 5 Best Movies Ever

Regular readers will know that John Wick 2 has been one of our most anticipated movies of 2017. And it's finally dropping in Australia this week! To celebrate, here are 5 of our favourite movies of all time.
This movie is just Keanu Reeves killing basically everyone over car theft and puppy murder. And it's the BEST. Unless you're like me and can't handle cruelty to animals. I just pretend that bit doesn't exist.
John Wick
Stan: An ex-hitman comes out of retirement to track down the gangsters that took everything from him with New York City as his bullet-riddled playground.
I will watch anything that uses guns this ridiculously and excessively that the term "gun-fu" is used to describe it.
The minimal explanation of the criminal underworld is interesting. A lot is left for audiences to guess. It feels like purposeful mystery rather than a lack of care for the plot. I dig it.
Reeves did 90% of his own stunts on this movie. He is our God now.
Why are you still here when you could be booking tickets to the sequel?
I have a feeling that Gizmodo wants us to go watch A Dog's Purpose.
I have a feeling Gizmodo wants to watch John Wick. All the videos have now changed to John Wick for me.....Someone is still learning the ropes of the CMS. Protip Giz: Put all articles through an editor for approval before publishing.Last edited 19/05/17 2:07 pm
Protip: we meant to do this
Maybe I'm too used to our CMS. It doesn't outright allow content authors to publish. Publish requests are sent automatically (emailed) through a series of content approvers before publish occurs by the CMS.
edit: OR I need sleep.... hit and a miss......wooooow.Last edited 19/05/17 2:33 pm
@mark_d Pro tip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RllJtOw0USI
oh god more John Wick.
@mark_d Welcome to Wickmodo
Woosh.
http://www.thatsthejoke.netLast edited 19/05/17 4:14 pm
@blahjedi Accurate