Gizmodo Movie Night: The 5 Best Movies Ever

Image: Supplied

Regular readers will know that John Wick 2 has been one of our most anticipated movies of 2017. And it's finally dropping in Australia this week! To celebrate, here are 5 of our favourite movies of all time.

This movie is just Keanu Reeves killing basically everyone over car theft and puppy murder. And it's the BEST. Unless you're like me and can't handle cruelty to animals. I just pretend that bit doesn't exist.

John Wick

Stan: An ex-hitman comes out of retirement to track down the gangsters that took everything from him with New York City as his bullet-riddled playground.

Watch it now on Stan.

John Wick

I will watch anything that uses guns this ridiculously and excessively that the term "gun-fu" is used to describe it.





John Wick

The minimal explanation of the criminal underworld is interesting. A lot is left for audiences to guess. It feels like purposeful mystery rather than a lack of care for the plot. I dig it.





John Wick

Reeves did 90% of his own stunts on this movie. He is our God now.





John Wick

Why are you still here when you could be booking tickets to the sequel?





Comments

  • darren @darren

    Saw this in the Play Store last weekend for $4.99 HD and picked it up. Watch again this weekend.

    1
  • stelae @stelae

    You expect me to watch someone kill a puppy and then sit and watch Keanu Reeves trying to act for the length of a movie?

    Yeah. No.

    0
    • darren @darren

      Obviously you have never seen the movie yet.

      1
    • beatsbynelly @beatsbynelly

      there's not much acting in it. lots of sweet sweet gun-fu though.

      0
  • nicktatorship @nicktatorship

    but how much john could a john wick wick if a john wick could wick john?

    1
  • Daaaaamm,I'mLookin'Good @skinja

    news flash - John Wick wasnt actually that good - i know this is very subjective due to tastes, but meh.
    i watched it for the first time last week, and although i wouldnt say it was a bad movie, it definitely didnt live up to the cult status it has.

    0

