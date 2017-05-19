Gizmodo Movie Night: The 5 Best Movies Ever

Image: Supplied

Regular readers will know that John Wick 2 has been one of our most anticipated movies of 2017. And it's finally dropping in Australia this week! To celebrate, here are 5 of our favourite movies of all time.

This movie is just Keanu Reeves killing basically everyone over car theft and puppy murder. And it's the BEST. Unless you're like me and can't handle cruelty to animals. I just pretend that bit doesn't exist.

Stan: An ex-hitman comes out of retirement to track down the gangsters that took everything from him with New York City as his bullet-riddled playground.

Watch it now on Stan.

I will watch anything that uses guns this ridiculously and excessively that the term "gun-fu" is used to describe it.

The minimal explanation of the criminal underworld is interesting. A lot is left for audiences to guess. It feels like purposeful mystery rather than a lack of care for the plot. I dig it.

Reeves did 90% of his own stunts on this movie. He is our God now.

Why are you still here when you could be booking tickets to the sequel?

