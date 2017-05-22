Australia Looks Especially Beautiful From The Air In These Award-Winning Drone Photos

Freeview Works On Chromecast Now

Say goodbye to needing an aerial - free-to-air TV streaming service Freeview is now available on Google Chromecast.

"We want everyone in every household to be able to watch free-to-air TV on their terms, where and when they choose and now viewers have the option of a bigger screen that may not be connected to an aerial. This makes Freeview FV even more convenient," said Freeview CEO Elizabeth Ross.

This means you'll be able to use your smartphone or tablet to choose what you want to watch on your TV, basically. You'll just need a TV with built in Chromecast functionality or a Chromecast dongle. Freeview FV Chromecast support is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Freeview FV delivers live streaming of 20 free-to-air TV channels and the catch-up content from all broadcasters. Available channels include: ABC, SBS, Seven, Channel 9, TEN, ONE, Eleven ABC2/ABC KIDS, ABC ME, ABC News 24, SBS VICELAND, Food Network, NITV, 7TWO, 7Mate, 7Flix, Racing.com, 9Gem, 9Go! and 9Life. More live channels will be added as they become available, Freeview says.

Comments

  • Almost Guest

    Yes but what resolution is it being streamed at? Is it at least HD?

    0
  • pewpewmcgoo @pewpewmcgoo

    My gripe is that the FV app is just a hub that launches all the other apps, and they're...utter garbage.

    But this is still something for when my rabbit ears inexplicably crap out.

    0
    • frente69 @frente69

      Maybe your using an older version. Freeview launches all the video feeds within the app and for me it's now a better experience than using iView. It's actually a nice user experience, fast and snappy. Now they have addressed Chromecast the only thing left to address imo is the resolution. I can live with the current res but comon, it's 2017

      0
  • corvus @corvus

    In related news, new version of Microsoft Office to replicate that 'authentic' typewriter feel.

    0
  • lee978 @978lee

    Just tried it. Works great. Will be very handy when I want to watch TV but have to move about.

    0

