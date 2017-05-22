Freeview Works On Chromecast Now

Image: iStock

Say goodbye to needing an aerial - free-to-air TV streaming service Freeview is now available on Google Chromecast.

"We want everyone in every household to be able to watch free-to-air TV on their terms, where and when they choose and now viewers have the option of a bigger screen that may not be connected to an aerial. This makes Freeview FV even more convenient," said Freeview CEO Elizabeth Ross.

This means you'll be able to use your smartphone or tablet to choose what you want to watch on your TV, basically. You'll just need a TV with built in Chromecast functionality or a Chromecast dongle. Freeview FV Chromecast support is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Freeview FV delivers live streaming of 20 free-to-air TV channels and the catch-up content from all broadcasters. Available channels include: ABC, SBS, Seven, Channel 9, TEN, ONE, Eleven ABC2/ABC KIDS, ABC ME, ABC News 24, SBS VICELAND, Food Network, NITV, 7TWO, 7Mate, 7Flix, Racing.com, 9Gem, 9Go! and 9Life. More live channels will be added as they become available, Freeview says.