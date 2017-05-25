Is This NBN 'Fibre To The Toilet' Installation For Real?

How To Start Using Cloud Computing To Give Your Business A Competitive Edge

All The Hints Of The War To Come In Game Of Thrones' New Trailer

Fidget Spinners Are Trending On PornHub

Fidget Spinners Are Trending On PornHub

Image: iStock

PornHub just released some, er, interesting statistics on popular searches on the site for the month of May.

And it turns out fidget spinners were the top trending search term.

What The Hell Are Fidget Spinners?

We all fidget. We swing our headphones, we peel twigs and tear cardboard coasters, we flip pens around our thumbs and split the ends of our hair. Do we really need to explain, rationalize and lend science to the newest fidget toy?

Fidget spinners are in short supply around Australia thanks to the craze. Some schools have banned them. But kids — and adults — love them. Here's why.

Read more

Image: Supplied

"Fascination with Fidget Spinners has really taken off the last few months," PornHub says. "Our statisticians found that as of may May 10th, searches began to grow, with a massive overnight increase on May 16th, and hitting an all time high on May 21st."

There were a massive 2.5 million searches for fidget spinners on the site in just a 10 day period. Blame the 18-24 year old women for this one, who were statistically far more likely to use the search term. As foer what they find?

Yeah, I aint searching that. Be my guest.

All The Dangerous Things You Shouldn't Be Doing With Your Fidget Spinners

Like lawn darts, nano-magnets and slap bracelets, fidget spinners are only one stupid stunt away from becoming yet another forgotten fad. And as usual, instead of enjoying them responsibly, the internet is hard at work trying to find ways to make spinners as dangerous as playing with firecrackers. This is why we can't have fun things.

Read more

[PornHub]

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • Zombie Jesus @zombiejesus

    I searched it, for science. It's possibly the most worksafe search you could do on Pornhub. Despite titles like "Hardcore Ebony amateur fidget spinner" and
    "FIDGET SPINNER FUCKS BIG BLACK COCK AND DONALD TRUMP!!! INSANE GANGBANG!!!" (these are real titles), the videos themselves are literally just fidget spinners spinning, or clips of video games. None of the ones I saw had any nudity or porn of any kind.

    Also, Pornhub tried to help:

    Did you mean midget spinner?

    1

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

air-safety dji drones faa safety

DJI Will Cripple Your Drone If You Don't Register It On The Company's Website

DJI just made a weird but ultimately sensible announcement. The next firmware updates for all of its drone models will require users to log into the website for a "new application activation process". If you don't, DJI will turn your drone into a lame hunk of plastic that barely flies.
microsoft microsoft-surface-pro new-surface-pro surface-pro

Meet The Beautiful New Microsoft Surface Pro

Image. Screenshot Microsoft held a big Surface event in Shanghai overnight. While the event was basically impossible to watch in America, with a broken liveblog and zero English livestreams, savvy viewers (and those fluent in Chinese) might have caught the big news. There's a new Surface Pro. It's been more than sixteen months since Microsoft's landmark tablet-laptop hybrid saw an update. In the intervening time, Microsoft has seen a lot of competitors attempt to encroach on the 2-1 device space While some of those clones have been aesthetically delightful, few have approached the slick combination of design and quality the Surface Pro delivers. So a refresh is welcomed, and this year's refresh could fix some of the tablet laptop's biggest problems, even if the name is stupid.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles