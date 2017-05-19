Everybody Panic (Or Not): Twitter Is Down

Image: Twitter

Twitter is down. But don't panic, here's a handy guide for other things you can do instead.

Literally anything else.

There's an internal server error stopping us all from tweeting. For some reason we are still getting notifications of "likes", though. Weird. We've contacted Twitter to see what's going on.

We'll keep you updated as to when it's working again, so you can jump on Twitter and tweet about Twitter having gone down.

You're welcome.

Update 3:31pm: I still can't Tweet (using Twitter's app or the browser), but Kotaku's Alex Walker can. He's using TweetDeck.

I'm tweeting because other people in my office can't and I feel like being smug — Alex Walker (@dippizuka) May 19, 2017

This is garbage.

Update 3:33pm Our Commercial Editor Tegan Jones can tweet now too. She gets told that it failed, but "retry" works for her, using the regular twitter app.

Update 3:36 I CAN TWEET! So therefore I will declare Twitter fixed now, yeah? Yeah.

C'mon Twitter, you can do it. — Rae Johnston (@raejohnston) May 19, 2017

This article was originally posted on February 8, last time I noticed Twitter was down. I'll probably just re-use it next time, too (with relevant updates, of course) so feel free to comment if you need a hug at this trying time.