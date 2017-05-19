Gizmodo Movie Night: The 5 Best Movies Ever

The Science Behind Dyson's New Hot+Cold Link Air Purifier

Deals: This Is How You Can Build Smart Home Apps

Any Half-Decent Hacker Could Break Into Mar-a-Lago, We Tested It

Everybody Panic (Or Not): Twitter Is Down

Image: Twitter

Twitter is down. But don't panic, here's a handy guide for other things you can do instead.

  • Literally anything else.

There's an internal server error stopping us all from tweeting. For some reason we are still getting notifications of "likes", though. Weird. We've contacted Twitter to see what's going on.

We'll keep you updated as to when it's working again, so you can jump on Twitter and tweet about Twitter having gone down.

You're welcome.

Update 3:31pm: I still can't Tweet (using Twitter's app or the browser), but Kotaku's Alex Walker can. He's using TweetDeck.

This is garbage.

Update 3:33pm Our Commercial Editor Tegan Jones can tweet now too. She gets told that it failed, but "retry" works for her, using the regular twitter app.

Update 3:36 I CAN TWEET! So therefore I will declare Twitter fixed now, yeah? Yeah.

This article was originally posted on February 8, last time I noticed Twitter was down. I'll probably just re-use it next time, too (with relevant updates, of course) so feel free to comment if you need a hug at this trying time.

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • anteaters @anteaters

    It was a troubling time. I saw an article stating twitter was down, i thought to myself, oh, twitter is down. Then noticed co worker has a different tie on today which is strange as he always wears the same tie, wonder why he changed and then seeing twitter was back up.

    1
  • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

    Oh no!

    How are "journalists" (and I use the term lightly) on various NEWS sites going to write their articles that are basically just the Tweeted opinions of nobody's, about someone who felt they got the wrong end of the stick, attitude wise, from one employee who works at a multi-national company (be it an airline, a major tech company etc etc), and after feeling "shamed", felt it necessary to have a go at whatever company on Twitter (or even Facebook), which then "broke the internet" or, went "viral" (1200 views/likes? OMG!!)?????????? Eh?!

    2
  • POTUS Guest

    Very Bad! How can I be expected to run the country without it. Hey what does this other button do..........?

    0
    • Rae Johnston @raejohnston
      AUTHOR

      I'm not sure you want a hug, but I'm going to give you one anyway, since I hear you're not a fan of consent anyway *hugs*

      1
  • geushetat @geushetat

    Did it need to be "technically" wrong. Couldn't it have just been plain old normal wrong. Or did they need to make a distinction between a technical problem and the inherent shitness of their website.

    1
    • Rae Johnston @raejohnston
      AUTHOR

      *technical hug* *shitty hug* (we've covered all bases now)

      2
      • g-man @g-man

        I have to give some credit here. You're actively engaged in responses to your articles. As opposed to some post and forget articles by other authors (I'm assuming they're reposted US giz articles) but credit where credits due.

        0
  • Brandable Domains Guest

    i was trying to access my twitter account but it was not working , thanks for this update.

    0
  • Krum Guest

    I thought all my followers were dead and I was the only one left. Whew!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

io9 last-jedi movies open-channel star-wars star-wars-the-last-jedi

If The Last Jedi Really Has The Biggest Reveal In Star Wars History, What Could It Be?

A Japanese ad for Star Wars. The Last Jedi makes a very intriguing claim -- it says the film will include the biggest, most shocking reveal in Star Wars history. The obvious answer is that this will be the discovery of Rey's origin, but we got to thinking... what if it isn't?
au feature porn pornhub pornography video-feature

After Pornhub, Australian Porn Is Fighting For Survival

The Australian porn scene is struggling. Post-Pornhub, there's simply less demand -- for paid content, for new content. But if history has proven anything, it's that pornography finds a way. We spoke to some of Australia's premier porn performers and producers. They're struggling, they're doing it tough, but they're using technology (and their innate sense of hustle) in a last gasp fight for survival.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles