Image: Getty

Elon Musk is in Sydney, folks.

Sydney is such a beautiful city A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on May 29, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

There he is, just chilling outside the Opera House.

Last time he graced Australian shores his destination of choice was the Gold Coast, and we had a rolicking good time speculating as to why.

Anyone want to take a stab at this one?

What do you think Elon is up to? Building hyperloop so we can move out of the cities into houses we can afford? Recruiting for SpaceX's Mars mission? Collecting test subjects for nueralink? Solving all of our energy woes?

Should we tell him Taronga Zoo has a zipline?

alright Elon, this is called a 'zipline'.

"and the humans, they enjoy this?"

they enjoy it very much Elon

"then I shall enjoy it as well" pic.twitter.com/CUz4MZTixH — albro (@bromanconsul) April 25, 2017

Let us know in the comments! (While we do some actual research on this).

WATCH MORE: Tech News