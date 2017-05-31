Elephants Are Amazing

Video: When a baby elephant named Dok Geaw arrived at Elephant Nature Park, a rescue and rehabilitation center in Northern Thailand, the whole herd ran to greet him.
Before arriving the rescue, one year old Dok Geaw lost his mother, who worked in the logging industry.
Here is more about his story.
You can find out more about the park here.
