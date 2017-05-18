Drugs, Booze And Energy Drinks: Why You Punched On Last Friday Night

Image: iStock

Drinking energy drinks, taking drugs and being drunk on a night out could increase your chances of being involved in violent or aggressive altercations, according to new Australian research.

More than 4,000 Australians were interviewed and breath-tested when they were out on the town to see what characteristics make people more likely to be involved in violence and aggression. The study found that men, and people under 25 are also more likely to report incidents of verbal and physical aggression.

The study found that while less than ten per cent of people reported aggressive incidents in the last three months, consuming energy drinks was associated with both verbal and physical aggression incidents.

Blood alcohol content on the night and drug use were also significantly associated with experience of physical aggression over the past three months.

[Drug and Alcohol Review]