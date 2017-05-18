Drugs, Booze And Energy Drinks: Why You Punched On Last Friday Night

Any Half-Decent Hacker Could Break Into Mar-a-Lago, We Tested It

Drinking energy drinks, taking drugs and being drunk on a night out could increase your chances of being involved in violent or aggressive altercations, according to new Australian research.

More than 4,000 Australians were interviewed and breath-tested when they were out on the town to see what characteristics make people more likely to be involved in violence and aggression. The study found that men, and people under 25 are also more likely to report incidents of verbal and physical aggression.

The study found that while less than ten per cent of people reported aggressive incidents in the last three months, consuming energy drinks was associated with both verbal and physical aggression incidents.

Blood alcohol content on the night and drug use were also significantly associated with experience of physical aggression over the past three months.

[Drug and Alcohol Review]

Comments

  • Roland @roland

    Wow really? I need to get onto these money for jam research gravy trains...

    0
  • @mindblow Guest

    God theirs 's is sum smart peopel out they're are eh!

    0
  • screamface @screamface

    From my experience, violence tends to just be arseholes who aren't used to being around strangers. They're used to their own limited environment, from where they grew up, to school, friends and family. They just aren't comfortable being out of that and some primitive "Stranger danger" emotion is at work. Everyone they don't know is an enemy and a threat to them and there little gang of buddies. So they get drink, control facilities go down and they attack people.

    0
    • skrybe @skrybe

      It's not just that. There are also people who are actively out looking for a fight. They're the worst of them since they don't even need alcohol to get violent. They're the sort of people who were bullies at school, or maybe got bullied and want to take it out on someone else.

      There are also people who get boisterous when drunk. They're not necessarily looking to fight but when drunk their filters shut down and they get rough without realising they're being rough. Which escalates to violence easily, often accidentally. These are the sort of people who really shouldn't combine energy drinks and booze.

      0
  • beatsbynelly @beatsbynelly

    confirming what clubs and paramedics have known for years, you have all these blokes amped up and awake that would have otherwise felt tired and gone to bed.

    0
  • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

    What person wants to punch on when they're on a true exstacy tablet. I'd say no one. Not all drugs turn people violent. If all the pubs stopped serving alcohol and started serving choof and ecstacy, pub fights would disappear over night.

    1

