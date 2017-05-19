Deals: This Is How You Can Build Smart Home Apps

Smart home technology has found its way in many of today's households, meaning it's time to learn to code for this booming platform. With the Amazon Alexa Coding Bundle, you can capitalize on the success of Amazon's smart home tech by building your own voice-activated applications.

Perfect for aspiring programmers, this collection features two beginner-friendly courses that will walk you through the essentials of coding and creating apps for Amazon's smart home devices. You'll discover how to build your own Amazon Alexa device with a Raspberry Pi 3, and you'll get plenty of hands-on training as you create ten skills for your device from scratch.

This training usually retails for $430 AUD, but you can get it on sale for only $26 AUD [$19 USD], saving more than 90% off the original price.

