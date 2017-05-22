Deals: Stop People From Seeing All The Dodgy Stuff You Search Online

It's a sad reality that privacy comes at a premium in our data-driven world. With trackers and snoopers stalking our online movements, the only way to be sure your browsing stays confidential is to invest in the right software, and that's where Disconnect comes in.

Winner of the New York Times' Innovation Award, Disconnect encrypts your Internet connection and blocks tracking requests from connecting to your devices. This not only keeps your browsing private, but it also speeds up your surfing speed and can extend your device's battery life. Plus, with Disconnect, you can mask your browsing location and access geo-blocked content, like Netflix and Hulu, no matter where you are.

Disconnect subscriptions are on sale for a limited time. You can get a year of Disconnect for $26 AUD [$19 USD], three years for $39 AUD [$29 USD], or a lifetime for $67 AUD [$49 USD].

