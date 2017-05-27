Deals: Pay What You Want To Learn App Development

The mobile app market has exploded, and so has the demand for code-savvy pros to build polished and scaleable applications. With the Pay What You Want: Mobile Cross Platform Development Bundle, you can cash in on the surge with over 100 hours of end to end training.

Whether you're trying to realize your own app idea or just make bank building apps for other people, this collection will get you up to speed with the necessary tools, like React Native and Sketch 3. With React Native, you can create apps that will scale naturally between different browsers and devices, and by working with Sketch 3, you'll flesh your projects out with crisp, development-ready UIs.

Here's how the collection works: just pay what you want, and you'll instantly unlock one of the bundle's nine courses. If you beat the average price paid, you'll unlock the remaining eight at no extra charge!

This collection would normally run you $915 AUD, but you can nab it all for a price you choose, saving up to 99% off the original price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal

All deals are carefully vetted to ensure relevance and value to Gizmodo readers. Commerce Content is independent of Allure Media editorial and advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.