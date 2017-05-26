Deals: Learn To Build Your Own Android Apps

The ACCC Allows 'NBN Tax' To Be Passed On To Customers

Is This NBN 'Fibre To The Toilet' Installation For Real? [Updated]

DJI's New $859 Drone Looks An Awful Lot Like Everybody Else's Cheap Drone

Deals: Learn To Build Your Own Android Apps

Android is the world's most popular mobile OS, and knowing how to code for it can open the door to a myriad of jobs in the tech sector. While going back to school is one way to get started, the Android Development eBook Bundle can net you a complete coding education without the crippling student loans — — and you can learn at your own pace.

Featuring four comprehensive ebooks, this collection will walk you through the essentials behind creating polished Android apps. Using Android Studio IDE and Marshmallow, you'll build your own app projects and learn how to solve common development problems. From there, you'll tackle advanced Android topics like mobile security and pentesting, app debugging, and UI design.

With the Android Development eBook Bundle, you can kick off your app-making career for $32 AUD [$24 USD] — more than 80 percent off its normal $194 AUD retail price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal

All deals are carefully vetted to ensure relevance and value to Gizmodo readers. Commerce Content is independent of Allure Media editorial and advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.

Trending Stories Right Now

au bitcoin regrets-ive-had-a-few

I Threw Away $4.8 Million In Bitcoin

Five years ago, I threw away a hard drive. An utterly generic 250GB portable hard drive, already a few years old, with a couple of dings and scratches in its shell and with the beginnings of an audible click that would have eventually killed it. It had a data file containing 1400 Bitcoin on it. No big deal, at the time. Today, those few kilobytes are worth more than four million dollars.
all-in-one-pcs au feature microsoft microsoft-surface microsoft-surface-studio pc-reviews pcs pcs-reviews reviews-2 surface surface-studio

Microsoft Surface Studio: Australian Review

Come with me, and you'll be in a world of pure imagination. I'm not joking when I say the Microsoft Surface Studio makes this sentence -- pulled from the incredible video that Microsoft wrote to promote its new super-luxury, all-in-one PC, in the words of Willy Wonka's fantasies -- come true. When you get face to face with the Surface Studio, and when you see what it can do, you can't help but think of all the possibilities of what you can do with it. It's incredible.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles