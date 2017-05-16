Deals: Here, Have Some Military Grade Torches

The HTC U11 Is A Phone That You Can Squeeze

It's hard to look on the bright side when you're stranded in the dark. That's why it pays to keep a torch or two handy — just in case. Fortunately, you can outfit yourself with two UltraBright 500-Lumen Tactical Military Flashlights for a fraction of their normal price.

A perfect fit for any emergency prep kit, these military-grade torches are powered with 500 lumens and an adjustable zoom that provides up to one mile of range, letting you navigate your way out of the dark. Plus, thanks to their wide working voltage and durable design, you can rest assured knowing these torches will withstand whatever mishaps get thrown your way.

Now at a new price drop, you can score a two-pack of UltraBright 500-Lumen Tactical Military Flashlights for only $24 AUD [$18 USD], saving more than 80 percent off its normal $133 AUD retail price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

All deals are carefully vetted to ensure relevance and value to Gizmodo readers. Commerce Content is independent of Allure Media editorial and advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.

