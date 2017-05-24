Deals: Fang Around Safely With This Hands-Free Phone Mount

Our smartphones are pretty handy navigation tools, but fiddling with them while you're driving is not ideal. That's why every responsible driver should invest in a mount to keep their mitts on the wheel and far, far away from their phone. Thankfully, the ExoMount Universal Smartphone Car Mounts do just that with some no-nonsense engineering.

The ExoMounts come in two models: Ultra Mount and Magnet Air Mount. The Ultra Mount uses a super-strong suction cup to stick to virtually any dash and can rotate and swivel 360 degrees for the perfect smartphone positioning. Meanwhile, the Magnet Air Mount clips onto your car's air conditioning vent and uses an elite magnetic strip to secure your phone while you drive.

Each ExoMount normally retails for $40 AUD, but you can get either one on sale for $30 AUD [$23 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal

All deals are carefully vetted to ensure relevance and value to Gizmodo readers. Commerce Content is independent of Allure Media editorial and advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.