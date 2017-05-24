Deals: Fang Around Safely With This Hands-Free Phone Mount

Microsoft Surface Studio: Australian Review

Our smartphones are pretty handy navigation tools, but fiddling with them while you're driving is not ideal. That's why every responsible driver should invest in a mount to keep their mitts on the wheel and far, far away from their phone. Thankfully, the ExoMount Universal Smartphone Car Mounts do just that with some no-nonsense engineering.

The ExoMounts come in two models: Ultra Mount and Magnet Air Mount. The Ultra Mount uses a super-strong suction cup to stick to virtually any dash and can rotate and swivel 360 degrees for the perfect smartphone positioning. Meanwhile, the Magnet Air Mount clips onto your car's air conditioning vent and uses an elite magnetic strip to secure your phone while you drive.

Each ExoMount normally retails for $40 AUD, but you can get either one on sale for $30 AUD [$23 USD].

