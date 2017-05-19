Deal: Save $200 On An iPhone 7 At JB Hi-Fi

Image: Apple

Need a new phone? The iPhone 7 is cheap at JB Hi-Fi until stock runs out.

While stocks last, the 256GB model of the 4.7-inch Phone 7 — as long as you're happy to buy it in either gold or rose gold — is $1179 at JB Hi-Fi outright. That's a decent saving over its $1379 RRP, making it a particularly good deal if you want a new iPhone and you want that extra storage capacity.

We've railed against buying phones with tiny internal storage capacities in the past, and while you might not need 256GB of memory straight away, you'll thank me when you want to go on holiday and stock up on a bunch of Netflix, or if you want to download music or snap photos without worrying about running out of space. [JB Hi-Fi]