Crunching The Numbers On The Tesla Solar Roof

Image: Tesla

Last week, Tesla announced Australian pre-orders for its solar roof, with installations starting in 2018. The idea is fantastic — replace your house roof with solar tiles that look good, generate power and are even more durable than existing options. But in the real world, is it worth the price? We crunch the numbers to find out.

This story was originally published on May 15 at 2:30PM.

For now, Tesla has not announced any specific Australian pricing, aside from the $1310 reservation cost. That makes it hard to accurately compare — so we will need to use the US pricing, as well as some reasonable assumptions about use in Australia.

Once we get firm pricing in the future, we will re-visit our calculations (And we have not included opportunity cost, any maintenance costs etc), but this is a good place to start.

The concept of solar roof tiles is not exactly a new one either — many companies have tried to bring them to market, but the cost to benefit ratio was just not there. But as we have seen with the Powerwall, not everyone is worried about economics, and will happily jump on board as early adopters.

Solar Roof Pricing

In the US, Tesla has a calculator that helps homeowners estimate the size and cost of replacing their roof. We Aussies don’t get access, but Tesla has suggested that homeowners can expect to pay around $US21.85 per square foot for the solar roof, fully installed. There are two types of tile - one with solar, and ones without, and the price includes 35% of the tiles as the active power generating type.

Australian and American roofing can be quite different, with variable build methods, regulations and environment - such as snow. But it’s a good place to start. Keep in mind that Tesla is targeting high end roof tiles, not the budget variety or steel roofing.

$21.85 US per square foot equates to $US235 per square metre, or $318 per square metre at current exchange rates to the Australian dollar.

The tiles are backed by a 30-year warranty, which is more about the solar — which degrades in output over time — than the panels themselves, which are tough glass.

Tesla suggest that at the $21.85 US price, the ongoing solar generation over 30 years makes the roof cost competitive with a normal roof.

Aussie Roofing

Image: Tesla

We enjoy a wide range of roofing materials in Australia — many of which can be comparatively affordable. Depending on the area, common materials such as concrete tiles can be very cheap, guaranteed for 50 years or more, and last even longer without issue.

Pricing depends on a huge number of factors, but an average roof, fully installed, ranges from around $80 per square metre on the low end, to $130 per square metre for higher end products such as terracotta tiles. For speciality roofs like slate, it can be even more. If other repairs aside from tiles are needed, the costs can also be a lot higher. Likewise, the costs when building a new house can be cheaper, as the old roofing does not need to be removed.

Still, Tesla is targeting the higher end, so let’s use the $130 per square metre figure. That means the Tesla solar roof is about 2.5 times more expensive than a comparable — but not solar — roof.

Using a large single Aussie home as an example, it could have a 300-square metre roof — similar sizes are used for the Tesla price example. That’s $39,000 worth to replace with a normal roof, or $95,400 if installing a Tesla Solar roof. That means the Tesla roof is $56,400 more expensive.

Solar Generation

Image: Tesla

Tesla have not given numbers on the exact size of each tile, compared to how much solar power it generates. Comparing numbers from other users, playing with the Tesla calculator and some back of the napkin math gives around 100 watts per square metre.

So 35 per cent solar on an a large Aussie home with a 300 square metre roof is about equivalent to a 10 kW solar array. According to Solar Choice, that will net us at least 40 kWh or so a day, depending on location. Solar output drops over time, but the house should generate 400,000 kWh or so over its life.

That means that each kWh produced needs to be sold for, or save the household, around $0.14 per kWh for the cost to break even. Houses with high direct solar use might achieve the savings, but it’s well above the $0.08 or so per kWh from feed-in credits.

Two-storey houses or small houses will either need to increase the percentage of actual solar tiles, or simply generate less power. 10 kW is actually a very large array, and only about one third of that is needed to charge a Powerwall 2 each day. Since we are just comparing prices, it’s a good starting point — though smaller installs will be a bit more expensive per square metre, and very large ones a bit cheaper per square metre.

Traditional Solar Comparison

Tesla likes to give numbers based on subtracting the value of the solar power from the cost of the roof. But that’s comparing to a roof with no solar - what if we get traditional panels installed?

An array to generate the same 10 kWh as the example tesla roof above costs an average of $14,675 in Australia, according to Solar Choice. Darwin actually bumps that average up a lot, so $14,000 is closer for most of us.

So a normal roof plus normal solar on the example home from above costs about $53,000, vs the $95,000 for the Tesla roof. That means the Tesla Solar Roof isn’t double the cost, but is a lot more expensive for the same solar capabilities.

As a comparison, over a 25-year life (Australian solar panels typically have a shorter warranty), the solar panels should make at least 333,000 kWh. That gives a break even saved cost per kWh of about $0.04 - half most grid feed ins.

In A Nutshell

It’s worth noting there is a significant fudge factor, as the number released are incomplete, and every roof and install is different.

But compared to a normal roof of comparable quality plus normal solar, the Tesla Solar Roof is between 1.5x to 2x more expensive for the same capabilities.

The economics are not the whole story, of course, as aesthetics and other factors play a role too.

But for now, the Tesla Solar roof is not a solid investment compared to normal solar. It probably will be around the third generation, as prices are driven down by scale.

Adding a Powerwall 2 or other battery storage into the mix does not help either — in Australia that still makes the economics worse. But once again, in the future, battery storage will be well worth the money.

Update: From Tesla: "Calculations have shown that it is likely to within the warranty period of the product. Futhermore, it will 100 per cent help the economics, as with high feed in tariffs ending, the only benefit is a small tariff. Powerwall far outweighs that tariff in its value to the customer."

Don’t care about the economics over the cool factor? Head over to Tesla and make us all envious.

Comments

  • grunt @grunt

    Arent there two ranges of tiles in the Tesla range? One with solar, and one without? You'd be (rich or) stupid to tile 100% in solar, when thats clearly overkill, so what percentage would need to be put in to top off a Powerwall each day? Thats the basis for the solar cost, with the non-solar option (which I think is around $120/sq m) for the rest.

    Even if you went with 35%, thats roughly 100 sq m at $235, and 200 sq m at $120, or less than $50k for the equivalent. Little hazy on any currency conversion needed, but thats at least in a much better ballpark for cost.

    The story appears to be basing the comparison on 100% solar tiles though, which clearly wouldnt happen for the regular consumer.

    0
    • namarrgon @namarrgon

      Correct, there's active and inactive tiles. According to Bloomberg, active tiles are ~US$42/square foot installed (US$452/square metre, maybe A$610 after conversion & GST), which probably gets you around 100 Watts if they're near PV panel efficiencies. So for a 5 kW system it could well cost around $30k - very expensive.

      Inactive tiles are much cheaper of course, about US$11/square foot, which is perhaps A$160/square metre.

      1
      • grunt @grunt

        Its a touch under 11 sq ft per 1 sq m - 10.76 according to Prof Google. I went with 11 for convenience, it doesnt really change things enough to be significant.

        Story uses $21.35/sq ft, but thats Teslas price including the value of power generated, so the $42/sq ft might be a better base. Was more pointing out that the story appears to be using misleading proportions - 100% versus 35% - but thinking about it, even dropping it to 35% might be on the highside.

        What sort of kWh does that generate? You really only need to generate what a Powerwall needs to keep topped up, so if that 35% in generating 10 kWh (as per traditional paneling), and it only needs half that to top off a Powerwall, would you really need an extra 5 kWh to cover daytime needs?

        I doubt it, so what if you cut the proportion down to 20% or 25%? Would 6 kWh be enough? 7?

        0
        • skrybe @skrybe

          I'd like to know how they current is transferred to the inverter. Does each tile have a separate lead that gets "plugged in" or do the tiles "plug in" to each other so ultimately you only have a few leads going to the inverter?

          I'm just thinking about whether the roof space would wind up a spagetti tangle of wires from the solar tiles. Which also raises the question of risk. Every wire is an added fire risk.

          0
          • g-man @g-man

            I'd guess and say they're piggy backed into each other. Probably in rows across a roof. So row of solar then say 2 rows on normal tiles etc.

            0
            • skrybe @skrybe

              Something like that would be logical. It also makes it an interesting proposition for repairs. Say a hailstone damages a single tile, it could take out solar production for just itself, part of the row, the whole row, the whole roof? I'd expect (hope) that they're well designed in that regard and you'd get minimal disruption, but I'd really want more info before even considering them.

              0
              • chuq @chuq

                This is slightly going off topic, but on the hailstone issue, there are videos of Tesla tiles being tested with massive weights being dropped onto them - these tiles are for all intents and purposes indestructible. Check YouTube and/or Tesla's website.

                0
          • chuq @chuq

            No one has seen exactly how they connect but it has been said that the tiles will be attached to horizontal rails. All hearsay of course but seems
            to be the most likely way to connect them all cleanly and easily.

            0
        • Lindsay Handmer @lindsayhandmer
          AUTHOR

          My understanding is that the $21.85 figure does not include any power generation. I'm all ears if that's wrong.

          The linked Tesla Blog post also links to research by Consumer Reports in America.

          They suggest $73,500 installed ($24.5 a square foot) is competitive with a much cheaper roof, once you subtract the cost of the power from that $73,500.

          Tesla points out the installed cost (according to them) is cheaper than the $24.5 ($21.85). So that is the installed price (which is much more expensive than a normal roof), but then the higher price is offset by the power.

          The Tesla pricing includes 35% active panels (no point having them where they don't get much sun) on a full roof replacement. So the price is a combination of the active and inactive tiles. A different ratio would spit out different numbers, but not massively so because the Tesla non solar tiles are similar cost to normal non solar tiles.

          The comparison they don't make though is to normal solar + a normal roof, which also generates power, and is much better value.

          0
    • matt1234 @matt1234

      Yep no-one will get 100% solar tiles, due to the kw limit restrictions on the inverters.

      0
    • Lindsay Handmer @lindsayhandmer
      AUTHOR

      I'll edit it to make it clearer, but as I mention in there (and you in the reply) that's the price from Tesla for an 'average' roof with 35% of the tiles as the active solar.

      While some houses will be able to handle more, that's a good basis (and what I use in the later examples) for covering the sections of roof that receive the most sunlight in solar tiles, and normal tiles elsewhere.

      0
      • grunt @grunt

        All good, it just read a little strangely is all, and seemed to be comparing apples to oranges.

        Think I have it now. If you compare their calculation (35% active, 65% non-active) to a regular tiled roof (100% non-active) the comparison is in Teslas favor (~$21 v $24), but as soon as you bring alternative solar options in to counter what brings the price down, that benefit quickly disappears.

        As usual, the devil is in the details.

        I like the look of them myself, I wouldnt mind a roof covered 100% in non-active tiles actually. Looks quite modern.

        0
        • Lindsay Handmer @lindsayhandmer
          AUTHOR

          The $24.50 from Consumer Reports is the price at which they suggest the Tesla Solar roof would be competitive vs a normal roof, not the price of a normal roof.

          Tesla then points out the cost is already less than that.

          Consumer reports are comparing against a normal roof costing $6.60 or so per square foot. The power generation makes it competitive.

          Their power generation figures are not comparable for here in Aus, so I don't make the same calculation. Instead, I do the reverse - a solar roof needs to 'sell' (grid credits + saving power via direct use) it's kWh for around $0.14 each.

          But the more important comparison that Tesla don't make is vs normal solar panels and a normal roof which is much much cheaper.

          0
  • lemo711 @lemo711

    Meter?!? urgh

    2
    • g-man @g-man

      Is it a spelling mistake or used the wrong word. Hmm..

      0
    • Lindsay Handmer @lindsayhandmer
      AUTHOR

      I would like to blame auto correct, but sadly I just think I have spent too much time reading American websites.

      Updated now with the Aussie spelling of metre...

      2
  • Paul McQuarrie Guest

    Sorry, Lindsay Handmer, you lost credibilty with me when you said this: "So 35 per cent solar on an a large Aussie home with a 300 square metre roof is about equivalent to a 10 kWh solar array. You don't understand the difference between Energy and Power. 10kWh is a measure of energy, 10kW is a measure of power. Energy = Power x Time. Go back to school and learn your subject before trying to educate anyone else.

    -8
    • Lindsay Handmer @lindsayhandmer
      AUTHOR

      Thanks for picking it up Paul, I've fixed it.

      It's easy to type the wrong unit when switching back and forwards a lot (And I should have caught it when proof reading), but rest assured, my understanding of the kWh vs kW is rock solid.

      8
    • klaw @klaw

      @ Paul - you're right, but do you have to be such a dismissive jerk about it? It's an easy mistake to make.

      @ Lindsay - stay classy man, and thanks for the article.

      It's worth noting that these calculations are a huge generalisation. Solar output tends to be very variable depending on the season, the weather, the efficiency of your panels and inverter and a multitude of other factors.

      Also, while the feed-in tariff is typically very low, energy you use that has been generated by your solar array instead of coming from the grid is actually you saving your retail energy price, typically around $0.25/kWh, rather than the feed-in tariff of around $0.06-0.08 per kWh. So if your energy usage is typically during daylight hours, your payback period can be reduced by ~60%

      Last edited 16/05/17 8:35 pm
      3
  • mackereth @mackereth

    Basing the economics purely on feed-in credits misses much of the value of solar: replacing grid power directly during daylight. (Hot sunny days are when we use the most aircon, and that's when the roof is providing the most power!)

    Tariffs are already, of course, much higher than feed-in returns and are likely to rise sharply in the short to medium term, making the ROI much quicker.

    0
    • Lindsay Handmer @lindsayhandmer
      AUTHOR

      Yep - I cover that (albeit briefly) as the power needs to be sold, or save the household money. So for example, to reach a saved value $0.14 per kWh produced by the roof, it could be a combination of direct use, cycling through battery storage, feed in credits, Grid Credits etc.

      Not actually hard to do, but the point of that number is to compare to the same number for traditional solar. I did include grid feed in price as a comparison point (because it has a specific figure, whereas direct use etc is case by case) but none of the economics are based on or reliant on that number.

      0
  • kesawi @kesawi

    The author is comparing spending $56,400 now against a series of future payments (or savings) over 30 years. There is an opportunity cost of investing in the tiles/solar vs investing the same money into something else. The actual breakeven point will therefore be higher than $0.14/kWh. For example, assuming a long term average mortgage rate of 10%pa over 30 years with interest paid annually in a series of equal payments, the tiles would need to generate savings of $5,983 per year, which equates to approximately $0.18/kWh assuming a constant annual power output over the life of the roof. It also ignores the likely requirement to replace the invertor after 10-15 years as these have a shorter life than the panels or tiles. This is a common mistake that is present on just about all solar energy savings calculators that are found on most industry sites.

    0
    • Lindsay Handmer @lindsayhandmer
      AUTHOR

      Yep, opportunity cost, maintenance etc are purposefully excluded to keep this simple.

      The $0.14 enables comparison to the same calculation using a traditional roof and solar array (which will also have opportunity cost etc).

      Once we get actual real world Australian pricing, we will do a full breakdown including opportunity cost, maintenance etc, as we have done with the Powerwall.

      2
    • jjcf @jjcf

      The author is comparing spending $56,400 now against a series of future payments (or savings) over 30 years.

      He doesn't account for inflation costs on power, nor the cost of capital. And then uses a random metric (feed-in credits) as some kind of hurdle rate.

      And you can write it off as 'lel this is just quick napkin math!', but you are presenting information to people on a site people trust for information. To then go and assume that no one will form an opinion based on it is silly.

      Anyways, to use actual math (done on an actual napkin, in maccas!), assuming
      i=.025, r=.055, n=30, $/kwh=0.25, capital cost = 95000-39000=$56,000 and a decline from 40kwh initial to a terminal value that produces 400,000 kwh over 30 years (which is barely any drop in output, but whatever)

      your NPV of the electricity saved is a touch under $100k.
      The NPV of $56k at at the given (fairly conservative) rate is $133k

      So, it's actually not a terrible deal. Especially if you don't actually expect capacity to drop to zero in the 31st year.

      But that's a bit unrealistic, energy costs have been increasing far quicker than inflation. Not longterm sustainable, but let's assume a growth rate of 4.5% per annum. Your magic roof is now worth $132k today. Which makes you pretty neutral between the two options.

      That's also making the assumptions that
      a) this is a replacement project - you are choosing between a new tile roof and a new Elon's Super Mega Ultra Roof. If you have an existing roof, it's not a replacement, its a capital investment and your required return almost doubles.

      b) that, when production drops to zero in the 31st year, you can keep using it for another 30 as a standard Roof 1.0 to match the life of the tiles (otherwise, you need to factor in a replacement chain and future costs and I've only had one coffee).

      c) you already have whatever magic boxes you need to make this thing work. I dunno. AA batteries and some speaker wire?

      d) I didn't bother adding the 'standard panels on a normal roof' scenario, since if you are only using 35% of it then it seems like they aren't mutually exclusive decisions.

      e) you 'replace' the standard cost of a kwh of electrickery. Depending where you live and how big your house is, that may or may not be realistic. The averages produced by AusGrid are around half that (~20kwh), but that's heavily skewed by apartments which arent relevant to the analysis. Between pool, heating and aircon, we use roughly enough that we would utilise all the magic sun powers.

      I can't help but think knocking all this into a google spreadsheet to share would have taken 10 minutes and been far more useful 'crunching the numbers' for people.

      Last edited 17/05/17 10:55 am
      0
      • Lindsay Handmer @lindsayhandmer
        AUTHOR

        I did a spreadsheet breakdown for my own house, including things like the opportunity cost etc. But until we have more information, such as actual Aussie prices, it turns a simple concept into a very complex one that has to make a lot of assumptions.

        Don't get caught up with the feed in credit price. It's not used in any calculations, and is only included to give the cost per kWh some sort of context.

        The important conclusion is the price of the Tesla solar roof, vs a normal roof and normal solar, for the same capabilities. Even that won't be very accurate until we get Australian pricing, but it's good enough to see how the base economics stack up.

        0
  • soldant @soldant

    Dave from EEVBlog on YouTube did a similar analysis back before it was officially released based on some guesstimates and came to a similar sort of conclusion - that traditional solar, at least for right now, is probably a better investment if you're primarily interested in generating power.

    Reading around online it seems like some people are just desperate for these to be better, kind of like how people were desperate for Solar Roadways to actually be any good (spoiler: they're shit).

    0
  • AHL Guest

    Exactly two months ago I went to the Tesla Powerwall 2 launch in Sydney, and asked about the prospects of this coming to Australia.

    OK, I get that commercial decisions are confidential, but …

    I was appalled that the senior Tesla executive I spoke to (an Australian bloke, not an American) was blatantly contemptuous of Australia as a market for this product. His contribution to the marketing of the Tesla brand in this country was worse than useless.

    0
  • stubchain @stubchain

    What about the Australia Tax, has that been taken into account?

    0
  • rosscoso @rosscoso

    Good article!

    I think anything coming form Tesla will be expensive (at least to begin with), the company is a technology innovator - things will cost more initially.

    I agree along the lines of generations of these being cheaper/more cost efficient.

    0
  • targeting compoita @poita

    Power is hideously expensive in the country, if you were saving $2000 per quarter in power bills and making a little off the sold electricity, it starts to look pretty reasonable.

    Also. I can't see electricity getting cheaper as time marches on, so the cost of power, if it goes up, also makes this kind of thing make sense.

    Regardless, for someone who wants solar, and possibly be immune to the problems of the grid, but doesn't like the look of an array on their roof, it is great to have an option.

    0
    • g-man @g-man

      So hideously expensive that we are about average globally and lower than most of Europe.

      0
    • damo @damo

      Having feed in solar doesn't make you immune to problems of the grid unfortunately. If the grid goes down and you were feeding power into it you go down also.

      0

