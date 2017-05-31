Bear witness to the power of the internet. They made a failed Donald Trump tweet into a meme that was literally played out in 20 minutes.
I'm too old for this shit.
Some background. Donald Trump tweeted this...
Despite the constant negative press covfefe
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
A clear fuck up or a master of misdirection? Impossible to say...
Next minute...
And of course...
Of course it's registered already #covfefe pic.twitter.com/6MOtdpRt85
— Matt Siltala (@Matt_Siltala) May 31, 2017
The internet works fast.
"Of course #covfefe is real word. It was coined during the Bowling Green Massacre." pic.twitter.com/DYjqX1xE7M
— Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) May 31, 2017
Don't talk to me until I've had my #covfefe
— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) May 31, 2017
This is my favourite so far...
Damn fine #covfefe pic.twitter.com/i423W2VBT6
— Smashed Avopeteamus (@Hippopeteamus) May 31, 2017
This is also good:
"Cofveve" = the final word in the inevitable Citizen Kane remake
— Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) May 31, 2017
This is gonna be like GIF versus JIF all over again...
Cov-fef-e: /‘kev fef fay/ https://t.co/kTx81u3syi
— Matt Brown (@MattBrownM2) May 31, 2017
"House of Covfefes" coming to Netflix this Fall
— John Kane (@gritfish) May 31, 2017
I am dead...
I for one am really looking forward to alien covfefe
— Stephen Lambrechts (@SLambrechts) May 31, 2017
Melbourne trying to get itself trending on Twitter again. Typical...
Melbourne does the best covfefe, by the way.
— David Milner (@DaveMilbo) May 31, 2017
Stop. Stop. I'm already dead.
I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice #covfefe pic.twitter.com/wFTHorADlq
— Tony Spehar (@tony_spehar) May 31, 2017
How long before I can get an avocovfefe at my local hipster café?#covfefe pic.twitter.com/IaypYtssz5
— Dr Daya Sharma (@DrDayaSharma) May 31, 2017
Nah, just do what needs to be done...
Wakes up.
Checks Twitter.
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017
And now this article. Well played Mark. well played.