Bear witness to the power of the internet. They made a failed Donald Trump tweet into a meme that was literally played out in 20 minutes.

I'm too old for this shit.

Some background. Donald Trump tweeted this...

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

A clear fuck up or a master of misdirection? Impossible to say...

Next minute...

And of course...

The internet works fast.

"Of course #covfefe is real word. It was coined during the Bowling Green Massacre." pic.twitter.com/DYjqX1xE7M — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) May 31, 2017

Don't talk to me until I've had my #covfefe — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) May 31, 2017

This is my favourite so far...

This is also good:

"Cofveve" = the final word in the inevitable Citizen Kane remake — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) May 31, 2017

This is gonna be like GIF versus JIF all over again...

"House of Covfefes" coming to Netflix this Fall — John Kane (@gritfish) May 31, 2017

I am dead...

I for one am really looking forward to alien covfefe — Stephen Lambrechts (@SLambrechts) May 31, 2017

Melbourne trying to get itself trending on Twitter again. Typical...

Melbourne does the best covfefe, by the way. — David Milner (@DaveMilbo) May 31, 2017

Stop. Stop. I'm already dead.

I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice #covfefe pic.twitter.com/wFTHorADlq — Tony Spehar (@tony_spehar) May 31, 2017

How long before I can get an avocovfefe at my local hipster café?#covfefe pic.twitter.com/IaypYtssz5 — Dr Daya Sharma (@DrDayaSharma) May 31, 2017

Nah, just do what needs to be done...

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh...

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo...

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

#covfefe Tweets

