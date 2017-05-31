This Dating App Matches You With People Who Hate The Same Things

AMD Is Getting Ryzen Into Mainstream PCs, And Intel Should Be Worried

Meet Kogan's New $200 Smartphone

Intel's New Core i9 Is An 18-Core Behemoth With A Price Tag To Match

COVFEFE

Bear witness to the power of the internet. They made a failed Donald Trump tweet into a meme that was literally played out in 20 minutes.

I'm too old for this shit.

Some background. Donald Trump tweeted this...

A clear fuck up or a master of misdirection? Impossible to say...

Next minute...

And of course...

The internet works fast.

This is my favourite so far...

This is also good:

This is gonna be like GIF versus JIF all over again...

I am dead...

Melbourne trying to get itself trending on Twitter again. Typical...

Stop. Stop. I'm already dead.

Nah, just do what needs to be done...

WATCH MORE: Online News

Comments

  • blahjedi @blahjedi

    And now this article. Well played Mark. well played.

    0
  • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

    Wow, everyone must have perfect phones. Using Swype, a lot of the words that come out are gibberish. If you don't reread your message before sending it on its way, any kind of shit could be in it. It's happened hundreds of times to me and now I make sure I check..... Or usually I hit edit and correct. Don't know if you can do that on Twitter.

    0
    • pformagg @pformagg

      Twitter is still stuck in the non-edit mode. A blight on basic human rights

      0
    • benaresq @benaresq

      Hitting send without checking what you've written is fine, unless countless people are scrutinising everything you say...

      0
    • steegs8319 @steegs8319

      Aren't you even a little concerned that POTUS pays so little attention to what he announces to the world?

      0
  • anteaters @anteaters

    What an age we live in. Where the President of the United States can make a typo on social media, people lose their minds, register domains, make it trending worldwide. Who would have thought this is what we are doing in 2017.

    Also bit strange that we can order pizza from our phones with just a emoji or click of a button, apply for a job at Macca's with a social platform such as Snapchat, talk to people across the world, visit places or worlds via virtual reality or even surgeons that can perform operations from across the world, be who ever we want to be online or live stream what we are doing. Yet we cannot edit a tweet on twitter.

    Wonder after making a typo on it, this will change. Going to laugh so hard if i see Breaking News, Twitter allows edits via executive order from the President of the United States.

    Last edited 31/05/17 3:51 pm
    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bosch bosch-ebikes feature gadget-and-smart-home-reviews-2 reviews-2

Riese & Mueller Charger GT E-Bike: Australian Review

If you want an electric bike, the Riese & Muller Charger GT is the creme de la creme.
au australian-scientists climate climate-change donald-trump environment

What Australian Scientists Say About Trump's Looming Paris Climate Deal Decision

We could soon know if the United States of America is pulling out of the Paris climate deal - with The White House announcing it is close to a decision on the global agreement, and Donald Trump tweeting on the weekend his intention to make a final call this week. Now climate experts at The Australian National University have weighed in on what the potential global fallout would be if Trump does pull the pin.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles