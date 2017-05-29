Carpal Tunnel Explained In Five Minutes

I Threw Away $4.8 Million In Bitcoin

Image: Youtube (u/Blitz Esports LoL)

Gamers have a tendency to take things to the extreme, their bodies included. So with that in mind, it's probably a good time to remind you how serious carpal tunnel is, and how easily it can be avoided.

Matt Hwu is a doctor of physical therapy who also happens to double as a head of physical performance and esports medicine for Counter-Logic Gaming. So understandably, he comes across carpal tunnel syndrome, RSI and other wrist, forearm and finger-related injuries.

Plenty of StarCraft, Counter-Strike and League of Legends players have retired or taken breaks from gaming and their careers as a result. But it's something that can affect regular gamers, and even if the pain you're feeling in your wrist and hands isn't carpal tunnel, learning about how to prevent carpal tunnel can still improve the quality of your setup.

If you'd rather read a full transcript of the video, you can do so over at Blitz Esports. The main takeaway from all of this is that carpal tunnel is preventable, and management isn't difficult provided you make the necessary changes in your setup.

