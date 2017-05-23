Samsung Powerbot VR9300 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Australian Review

Here's What Saudi Arabia Is Buying In Its $110 Billion Arms Deal

Australian Scientists Just Uncovered 50,000 Year Old Proof Of Aboriginal Occupation

Zack Snyder Leaves Justice League After Family Tragedy

Australian Scientists Just Found Something That Makes Gravitational Waves Even Cooler

Image: iStock

Researchers at the Monash Centre for Astrophysics, looking at gravitational waves, have just discovered a thing called "Orphan Memory".

Here's what the deal is and why it's so cool.

How Australian Researchers Contributed To The Discovery Of Gravitational Waves

For the first time in history, astronomers have observed elusive gravitational waves — ripples in space time caused by a violent cosmic event taking place in the distant Universe. Scientists from Australian universities and CSIRO are celebrating their part in the discovery of the waves, which were predicted by Albert Einstein 100 years ago.

Read more

The whole idea of "Orphan Memory" changes the current thinking around gravitational waves. So basically: Einstein's theory of general relativity predicts that cataclysmic cosmic explosions stretch the fabric of spacetime (yes, really).

The stretching of spacetime is called "gravitational waves." But after such an event, spacetime does not return to its original state. It stays stretched out. This effect is called "memory." The term "orphan" alludes to the fact that the parent wave is not directly detectable.

So, well, I'll let the researchers explain:

"These waves could open the way for studying physics currently inaccessible to our technology," says Monash School of Physics and Astronomy Lecturer, Dr Eric Thrane. "This effect, called 'memory' has yet to be observed."

Gravitational-wave detectors (such as LIGO) only "hear" gravitational waves at certain frequencies, says lead researcher Lucy McNeill.

"If there are exotic sources of gravitational waves out there, for example, from micro black holes, LIGO would not hear them because they are too high-frequency,” she said. "But this study shows LIGO can be used to probe the universe for gravitational waves that were once thought to be invisible to it."

Study co-resaearcher Dr Lasky said LIGO won't be able to see the oscillatory stretching and contracting, but it will be able to detect the memory signature if such objects exist. The team was able to show that high-frequency gravitational waves leave behind a memory that LIGO can detect.

"This realisation means that LIGO may be able to detect sources of gravitational waves that no one thought it could," said Dr Lasky.

You can read the full research here.

WATCH MORE: Science & Health News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au battery-storage feature powerwall solar solar-roof tesla video-feature

Crunching The Numbers On The Tesla Solar Roof

Last week, Tesla announced Australian pre-orders for its solar roof, with installations starting in 2018. The idea is fantastic -- replace your house roof with solar tiles that look good, generate power and are even more durable than existing options. But in the real world, is it worth the price? We crunch the numbers to find out.
au feature power-packs usb-battery-packs usb-charging usb-power-packs

The Three Best USB Power Banks You Can Buy

You use your phone a lot. It runs out of battery. You cry. Solve that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles