Australia Looks Especially Beautiful From The Air In These Award-Winning Drone Photos

The Three Best USB Power Banks You Can Buy

Deals: Stop People From Seeing All The Dodgy Stuff You Search Online

Freeview Works On Chromecast Now

Apple's Blaming Third Party Batteries for Those Exploding Headphones

Image: Supplied

Back in March, while flying between Sydney and Beijing, a woman was quite badly burned after her headphones caught fire. The brand of headphones hasn't been revealed, but since Apple has released a statement on the matter it seems more than likely that they're Apple-manufactured.

Flight Safety Warning Issued After Headphone Batteries Catch Fire

Battery-operated headphones worn by a passenger on a recent Bejing to Melbourne flight "likely caught on fire" according to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, prompting a warning to be issued regarding the safety of batteries on board aircraft.

Read more

An Apple spokesperson says that, after an investigation, it found that the cause of the fire was 'third party batteries'. Big surprise.

The woman in question, who wishes to remain anonymous, had sought compensation to replace her headphones and damaged clothing (but not her injuries). Following the statement she said that the AAA batteries inside the headphones were purchased in Australia, and that "nowhere on the headphones, or their packaging, does it specify which brand of batteries should be used." She also expressed her disappointment in Apple's decision.

I'm pretty sure Apple doesn't make AAA batteries, so how someone can use anything but 'third-party' batteries is beyond me. Telling people not to use cheap knock-off phone chargers is one thing, but telling them they're using the wrong batteries is plain ridiculous. Are we going to start seeing batteries with an 'Apple Approved' logo that cost twice as much as your average expensive battery?

[TechRadar]

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • da user Guest

    The headphones were bought in 2014 (see tech radar link).
    Which headphones were apple selling in 2014?

    0
  • Pained sigh Guest

    Apple isn't saying "You used the wrong batteries" they are saying "The batteries that someone else made were defective. Your beef is with the people who made them, not us."

    0
  • chinesefood @chinesefood

    Huh?

    Has nothing to do with Apple. Go after the battery manufacturer.

    How much would you like to bet that they aren't Energizer or Duracells?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature porn pornhub pornography video-feature

After Pornhub, Australian Porn Is Fighting For Survival

The Australian porn scene is struggling. Post-Pornhub, there's simply less demand -- for paid content, for new content. But if history has proven anything, it's that pornography finds a way. We spoke to some of Australia's premier porn performers and producers. They're struggling, they're doing it tough, but they're using technology (and their innate sense of hustle) in a last gasp fight for survival.
au feature power-packs usb-battery-packs usb-charging usb-power-packs

The Three Best USB Power Banks You Can Buy

You use your phone a lot. It runs out of battery. You cry. Solve that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles