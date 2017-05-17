Alfa Romeo Is Improving Its Car Factories With Samsung Smartwatches

The HTC U11 Is A Phone That You Can Squeeze

Image: Gizmodo

The factory that produces the barnstorming Alfa Romeo Giulia at Cassino, Italy, is 45 years old. It's built 7.3 million cars. But it's getting a space-age overhaul, and part of that includes hooking workers up with Samsung's latest smartwatch.

Alfa is equipping its factory line workers with Samsung's Gear S3 Frontier, it says, packed with info about "daily work load and demands", as well as the option to talk to fellow production line workers "through the press of a button". Presumably they'll need a daily recharge, though, especially if they're running a bespoke app that's constantly pinging the wi-fi for new data.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Alfa Romeo's parent company, is in the middle of a massive overhaul of its factory processes to make them more efficient and help improve quality. Samsung was picked, apparently, because its S3 integrates with FCA's Manufacturing Execution System, so workers will actually be using the smartwatch as part of their job. FCA says it "streamlines processes, improves work flow and delivers labour-saving benefits." [newspress]

Samsung Gear S3 Smartwatch: Australian Hands-On

Samsung's Gear S3 is a small evolution from the Gear S2 announced exactly one year ago. The software is very similar, and the processing hardware hidden away inside the watch's casing is nearly identical as well. But small evolutions can still be significant, and the Gear S3 is the first Samsung smartwatch that I'd consider wearing for more than a couple of weeks at a time.

Read more

