Alfa Romeo Is Improving Its Car Factories With Samsung Smartwatches

The factory that produces the barnstorming Alfa Romeo Giulia at Cassino, Italy, is 45 years old. It's built 7.3 million cars. But it's getting a space-age overhaul, and part of that includes hooking workers up with Samsung's latest smartwatch.

Alfa is equipping its factory line workers with Samsung's Gear S3 Frontier, it says, packed with info about "daily work load and demands", as well as the option to talk to fellow production line workers "through the press of a button". Presumably they'll need a daily recharge, though, especially if they're running a bespoke app that's constantly pinging the wi-fi for new data.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Alfa Romeo's parent company, is in the middle of a massive overhaul of its factory processes to make them more efficient and help improve quality. Samsung was picked, apparently, because its S3 integrates with FCA's Manufacturing Execution System, so workers will actually be using the smartwatch as part of their job. FCA says it "streamlines processes, improves work flow and delivers labour-saving benefits." [newspress]

