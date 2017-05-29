ACCC Recall Warning: These Dodgy Electrical Cables Are A 'Ticking Time Bomb'

Which Virtual Butler Will Command The Servants In Your Smart Home?

The ACCC has warned of thousands of homeowners across Australia with faulty electrical cables installed in their homes.

The Infinity cable installed in NSW homes in 2010 could have already started cracking, the ACCC says, with remaining states and territories (where it was installed from 2011) in danger from next year.

The product safety regulator is warning the dangerous cable could become prematurely brittle and break when placed under stress near heat sources and roof access areas, which may lead to electric shock or a fire if the cables are disturbed by home owners or tradespeople.

The national recall of the cables began in August 2013.

Four years into the recall, only 54 per cent of the 4,313 km of dangerous cable subject to a voluntary recall has been found and fixed.

"Your home might be a ticking time-bomb if you haven't had Infinity cabling replaced," ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said.

The ACCC is again warning electricians to make contact with previous clients, including property owners and businesses, if they suspect they may have installed Infinity cables.

"In some circumstances, suppliers, installers and property owners may be liable to pay compensation for injury or property damage caused by Infinity cable installed in buildings," Ms Rickard said.

For around $100 to $200, depending on the size of your home, an electrician can inspect the cabling and if Infinity cable is discovered, the cost of inspection will be covered by the cable supplier along with the full cost of remediation.

"If you have had electrical cables installed in your home between 2010 and 2013, the ACCC is urging you to get your home inspected by a licensed electrician. Do not attempt to inspect the cabling yourself," Ms Rickard warned.

The ACCC is currently auditing all of the recalls it is responsible for to ensure that suppliers are remediating the cable, and to identify any suppliers that may need to do more.

All TPS and Orange Round cable sourced from Infinity Cable Co Pty Ltd and supplied under 'INFINITY' and 'OLSENT' brands are affected. The cable is labelled 'INFINITY' or 'OLSENT' at one metre intervals.

au bitcoin feature regrets-ive-had-a-few

I Threw Away $4.8 Million In Bitcoin

Five years ago, I threw away a hard drive. An utterly generic 250GB portable hard drive, already a few years old, with a couple of dings and scratches in its shell and with the beginnings of an audible click that would have eventually killed it. It had a data file containing 1400 Bitcoin on it. No big deal, at the time. Today, those few kilobytes are worth more than four million dollars.
au battery-storage powerwall solar solar-roof tesla video-feature

Crunching The Numbers On The Tesla Solar Roof

Tesla has announced Australian pre-orders for its solar roof, with installations starting in 2018. The idea is fantastic -- replace your house roof with solar tiles that look good, generate power and are even more durable than existing options. But in the real world, is it worth the price? We crunch the numbers to find out.

