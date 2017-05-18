A Pirate Ghost Ship Is Sailing Sydney Harbour This Week

Any Half-Decent Hacker Could Break Into Mar-a-Lago, We Tested It

Image: Disney

If you're in Sydney Harbour and Circular over the next couple of evenings, you might spot something a little bit eerie off in the distance. Don't be alarmed.

It's just a ghost ship. Nothing serious.

The ghostly illusion is part of the hype campaign for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and having seen it in person already — it is legitimately freaky. If you're anywhere around the harbour over the next few nights, you'll be able to spot it in a bunch of different places. We spotted this particular ghost ship a few days ago while it was testing out at Mrs Macquarie's Chair, and the way the effect is created is actually really cool.

The tech that Disney is using to actually create the ghost ship is new to Australia, and we were just lucky enough to stumble on to it in testing. The illusion, built by Australian visual effects crew Electric Canvas — the team that also worked on one of the early Vivid Sydney installations a few years ago — uses two boats. One sprays a fine mist of water from a cannon on its bow, while the other uses a bright projector to shine the image of the ghost ship that you'll actually see.

Over the next three nights, Disney has tasked the ghost ship to circle Sydney Harbour to build a bit of hype for the latest Pirates flick, which comes out in Australia on May 25.

Want to see it? The Pirates ship will set sail from the southern side of the Harbour Bridge, Disney says, at Walsh Bay at around 7:15PM. It'll then swing around past the Opera House and Mrs Macquarie's Point at around 7:30PM, and then out to Watson's Bay at 8:20PM before coming back past Cremorne Point at 8:40PM. It'll then end up at Luna Park on the north side of the Harbour at 8:50PM, before doing another shorter lap around the same route starting at 9PM.

Sydney Harbour Was Invaded By A Goddamn Ghost Ship Last Night

Jesus H. Christ, what the hell is this thing? It appeared in Sydney Harbour last night and freaked a bunch of people out.

Turning On The Lights - How Customs House Was Turned Into A Digital Piece Of Art

If you've been in Sydney's Circular Quay after dark over the past couple of weeks, you would have noticed the spectacular lightshow that's transformed Customs House and the Opera House from architectural icons to digital canvases as part of the Vivid Sydney festival. But what actually goes into creating a show like that? We spoke to Peter Milne from The Electric Canvas, the company that created the light production.

Win! 10x Double Passes To See John Wick: Chapter 2

The sequel to the incredibly awesome, no-holds-barred action-fest John Wick is out in cinemas tomorrow. And we're giving you the chance to win one of 10 double passes to go see it. Want to watch John Wick. Chapter 2 with a mate for free? Here's how.
au backpacks gadget-and-smart-home-reviews-2 north-face reviews-2 the-north-face the-north-face-access

North Face Access Pack: Australian Review

The North Face's brand new Access Pack is all about getting to your gear more efficiently. It trades away two zippers for a quick-release, quick-access clip that opens up the main compartment with a single flick, making it easy to get at your stuff when you need it.

