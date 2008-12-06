YouTube Goes 'HD'

There have long been rumblings of YouTube in HD coupled with all sorts of workarounds to get your content uploaded in higher quality. Now YouTube HD has launched for real.

There's some debate as to whether or not the content really meets the minimum 720p/1080i HD standard, and you can read more about that whole controversy here if that's your sort of thing, but there's no doubt that YouTube "HD" content looks better than the old stuff (and it technically registers as 720P H.264 in their flash player). Just check out what this video looks like in SD below. (These grabs are courtesy of Lifehacker.)

YouTube



YouTube HD

