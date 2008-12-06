You're Never Too Old for Gmail Stickers

I see what you're up to, Google. You think that just because you're giving away free Gmail stickers that I'll adorn my house, car and forehead with free advertisements. How did you know??

To be fair, there's actually some useful stuff in this kit. The included keyboard overlays can remind you of Gmail shortcuts (the perfect excuse to score your fix of adhesive unicorn and glitter paraphernalia). To order your stickers, send a self-addressed envelope (we're not joking) to:

Send me some Gmail stickers already

P.O. Box 391420

Mountain View, CA 94039-1420

Supplies seem to be limited, so avid sticker collectors best move quickly. [Google]