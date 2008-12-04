You Might Have a Hard Time Finding an iPod for Christmas

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

You expect Wiis to be rarer than cancer-survivor unicorns around Christmas, not iPods. But analyst Shaw Wu says that iPod shortages are going all around, from the iTouch to the shuffle, and at multiple retailers.

The first sign of retail shortage started with the iPod touch at Amazon on Black Friday, where lead times expanded from 11 days to 3-5 weeks on both models. AI notes that the available models now come from affiliates and "are not a reflection of its own inventories." Wu's latest checks show that the nano and shuffle are getting scarce too, with shortages at retailers like Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

Why the crazy demand that's outstripping supply, especially since we're at kind of a saturation point? Well, because iPods are relatively cheap gifts (compared to like an Xbox 360 or PS3), and Wu says that there's a "strong consumer understanding of the value it provides." Or in English, there aren't many people who would be unhappy to get an iPod. But, you know, if you can't find an iPod, I'm guessing there won't be a shortage on Zunes. [AppleInsider]

